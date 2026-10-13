Steve Smith’s Status Confirmed After Terrifying Helmet Blow In South Africa Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Steve Smith struck on helmet by Nortje's short delivery.

Concussion assessments cleared Smith after 24 hours absence.

Smith returned to field, took a crucial catch.

Steve Smith Concussion Scare: Former Australia captain Steve Smith has returned to fielding duties in the first Test against South Africa after medical assessments ruled out concussion following a blow to his helmet. The 37-year-old was back on the field on Tuesday, the fifth day of the match at Kingsmead in Durban, after being assessed under Cricket Australia's concussion protocols. Smith's return followed a period away from the field after he was struck by a short delivery from South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje during Australia's second innings.

CA Confirms Smith Has Been Cleared

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement that Smith had undergone medical checks over the previous 24 hours before receiving clearance to resume playing.

"Steve Smith has undergone a series of clinical assessments over the past 24 hours in accordance with Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols and has been cleared to take the field this morning,"

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Smith was positioned in the slips when South Africa continued their fourth-innings chase on Tuesday.

He soon made an impact, taking the catch that sent Kyle Verreynne back to the pavilion off Matt Renshaw's bowling.

How Smith Suffered The Helmet Blow

The incident occurred when Smith tried to evade a short-pitched delivery from Nortje but misread its trajectory.

The ball did not climb as high as he anticipated and struck his helmet.

Despite the blow, Smith continued his innings, making 27 runs from 41 deliveries. His knock ended when he was caught at long-on off Simon Harmer's bowling.

However, Smith did not return to the field when South Africa began their chase on Monday.

Australia used Michael Neser as his substitute fielder during that period while the medical team monitored the batter's condition.

The subsequent assessments allowed Smith to rejoin his teammates once he was cleared under the prescribed protocols.

His return provided Australia with an experienced presence in the field during the closing stages of the Durban Test, while his catch of Verreynne offered an immediate contribution following his absence.