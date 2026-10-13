Yes, Steve Smith returned to fielding duties on the fifth day of the first Test after being cleared under Cricket Australia's concussion protocols. He had undergone medical assessments over the previous 24 hours.
Steve Smith’s Status Confirmed After Terrifying Helmet Blow In South Africa Test
Steve Smith has been cleared of concussion after a helmet blow from Anrich Nortje and returned to the field for Australia against South Africa.
- Steve Smith struck on helmet by Nortje's short delivery.
- Concussion assessments cleared Smith after 24 hours absence.
- Smith returned to field, took a crucial catch.
Steve Smith Concussion Scare: Former Australia captain Steve Smith has returned to fielding duties in the first Test against South Africa after medical assessments ruled out concussion following a blow to his helmet. The 37-year-old was back on the field on Tuesday, the fifth day of the match at Kingsmead in Durban, after being assessed under Cricket Australia's concussion protocols. Smith's return followed a period away from the field after he was struck by a short delivery from South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje during Australia's second innings.
CA Confirms Smith Has Been Cleared
Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement that Smith had undergone medical checks over the previous 24 hours before receiving clearance to resume playing.
"Steve Smith has undergone a series of clinical assessments over the past 24 hours in accordance with Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols and has been cleared to take the field this morning,"
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Smith was positioned in the slips when South Africa continued their fourth-innings chase on Tuesday.
He soon made an impact, taking the catch that sent Kyle Verreynne back to the pavilion off Matt Renshaw's bowling.
How Smith Suffered The Helmet Blow
The incident occurred when Smith tried to evade a short-pitched delivery from Nortje but misread its trajectory.
The ball did not climb as high as he anticipated and struck his helmet.
Despite the blow, Smith continued his innings, making 27 runs from 41 deliveries. His knock ended when he was caught at long-on off Simon Harmer's bowling.
However, Smith did not return to the field when South Africa began their chase on Monday.
Australia used Michael Neser as his substitute fielder during that period while the medical team monitored the batter's condition.
The subsequent assessments allowed Smith to rejoin his teammates once he was cleared under the prescribed protocols.
His return provided Australia with an experienced presence in the field during the closing stages of the Durban Test, while his catch of Verreynne offered an immediate contribution following his absence.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did Steve Smith return to play after his helmet blow?
How did Steve Smith get hit by the ball?
Smith was struck on the helmet by a short delivery from South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje. He tried to evade it but misread its trajectory, as it didn't climb as high as he expected.
Was Steve Smith cleared to play after his injury?
Yes, Cricket Australia confirmed Smith underwent clinical assessments according to their concussion protocols and was cleared to take the field. This happened after monitoring for 24 hours.
What did Steve Smith do upon his return to the field?
Upon his return, Steve Smith made an immediate impact by taking the catch that dismissed Kyle Verreynne off Matt Renshaw's bowling.