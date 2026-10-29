Steve Smith Ruled Out Of South Africa Test! Australia Confirm Neck Injury Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Steve Smith has a neck injury, missing ongoing Test.

Cervical facet joint injury means return likely December.

Josh Inglis scored 85, replacing Smith in the team.

Steve Smith Injury: Australia have provided an update on Steve Smith’s fitness, confirming that the veteran batsman is expected to miss international cricket until the team’s home Test series against New Zealand in December. Smith sustained a neck problem during the second ICC World Test Championship match against South Africa in Gqeberha. The issue worsened enough to rule him out of the series-deciding Test in Cape Town, which began on Tuesday, after medical examinations revealed the nature of the injury.

MRI Scan Reveals Extent Of Smith’s Neck Injury

Cricket Australia confirmed that Smith had developed a cervical facet joint injury, which restricted his movement and prevented him from taking part in the ongoing Test.

The governing body explained the situation in an official statement:

"Steve Smith developed neck pain on day four of the second Test in Gqeberha last week,"

"Subsequent MRI imaging confirmed a cervical facet joint injury. Due to this and his limited range of motion he was unfit to participate in the current Test."

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"Steve will continue to receive treatment and rehabilitation, with a full return to availability anticipated for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand."

Smith will continue with treatment and rehabilitation as he works towards regaining full fitness.

Australia’s medical team will monitor his progress ahead of the December series, which is currently the anticipated window for his return to selection.

Josh Inglis Steps Up In Smith’s Absence

Steve Smith’s withdrawal opened the door for Josh Inglis to return to the Test side, and the recalled batsman made the most of his opportunity in Cape Town.

Inglis was unbeaten on 85 as Australia reached 330/4, finishing the day with a slender first-innings lead of one run over South Africa.

His innings provided a timely boost as Australia sought to take control of the series decider.

The appearance marked Inglis’ first Test outing since facing England in Adelaide during last year’s Ashes series.

His immediate contribution came as little surprise to teammate Matthew Renshaw, who was not shocked by the batsman’s strong start.

While Inglis has seized his chance in the lineup, Australia will hope Smith’s rehabilitation proceeds smoothly so the experienced right-hander can return for the New Zealand Tests in December.