HomeSportsCricketSteve Smith Becomes PSL's Most Expensive Signing, Earns Double Of Babar Azam

Steve Smith Becomes PSL's Most Expensive Signing, Earns Double Of Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board introduced two new franchises through an auction process, leading to the creation of the Sialkot Stallions.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Steve Smith has rewritten PSL history after becoming the most expensive signing in the league's history. The Australian star was picked up by the newly formed Sialkot Stallions for 140 million Pakistani rupees ahead of PSL 11. He is set to earn approximately US$500,000 (4.53 crore Indian Rupees) for the upcoming season.

Smith, who is currently part of Australia's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, will step in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

PSL 11 Expansion and Auction Changes

The 11th edition of Pakistan Super League will run from March 26 to May 3. This season marks a major shift for the league, with the number of teams increasing from six to eight.

Pakistan Cricket Board introduced two new franchises through an auction process, leading to the creation of the Sialkot Stallions.

Notably, PSL moved away from its traditional draft system and conducted its first-ever player auction in 2026.

The auction, held on February 11, featured several high-profile international names including David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Marnus Labuschagne.

Biggest Pakistani Signings

Among domestic players, Naseem Shah emerged as the costliest Pakistani cricketer, securing a deal worth 86.5 million rupees with Islamabad United. His teammate Faheem Ashraf was also signed by the franchise for 85 million rupees.

What About Babar Azam?

Babar Azam was retained by Peshawar Zalmi for 70 million rupees. However, the most expensive retained player was Saim Ayub, who stayed with Zalmi for 125 million rupees.

In total, all eight franchises added 103 players to their squads during PSL auction. Interestingly, while PSL is traditionally held before the IPL, this year the two leagues are set to overlap in their schedules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most expensive signing in PSL history?

Steve Smith became the most expensive signing in PSL history, picked up by the Sialkot Stallions for 140 million Pakistani rupees.

Why is Steve Smith joining the Sialkot Stallions?

Steve Smith is replacing Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

How many teams are participating in PSL 11?

PSL 11 will feature eight teams, an expansion from the previous six, with two new franchises introduced.

What is the date for PSL 11?

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from March 26 to May 3.

Who was the costliest Pakistani player in the PSL 11 auction?

Naseem Shah emerged as the costliest Pakistani player, securing a deal worth 86.5 million rupees with Islamabad United.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Pakistan Super League Steve Smith Babar Azam PSL Pakistan PSL 2026 Pakistan Super League Psl Most Expensive Signing
