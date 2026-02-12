Sri Lanka vs Oman Live streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 TV Channel, Time, Venue: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will look to maintain their momentum in Group B as they face a resilient Oman side at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today, February 12, 2026.

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 WC 2026 clash is crucial for the Lions to solidify their position at the top of Group B points table before their upcoming heavyweight match against Australia.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Streaming, Telecast

When will Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match take place?

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will take place on Thursday, February 12 (IST).

Where will Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match be held?

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be played in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match start?

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will start at 11 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match live telecast?

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be televised live on Star Sports network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match live streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka's campaign so far in T20 WC 2026

Co-host Sri Lanka has enjoyed a strong start to their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. They secured a 20-run win over Ireland in their opener, driven by Kamindu Mendis’s explosive 44 and clinical spin from Maheesh Theekshana.

However, the Lions face a major setback as star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.