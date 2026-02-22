Rain weather update for SL vs ENG Super 8 match: Sri Lanka and England are set to begin their Super 8 journey today at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, much like Pakistan-New Zealand washout in Colombo yesterday, weather experts are predicting a high probability of rain disrupting the game.

Pallekele Weather Forecast (Today)

Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin in the afternoon (3 PM IST), but the local forecast suggests that fans might be in for a long wait.

3:00 PM: 74% chance of rain (Heavy cloud cover and humidity)

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: 63% chance of rain (Persistent showers expected)

6:00 PM onwards: Rain probability drops to 45-49%, but overcast conditions will remain.

Temperature: Range between 20°C and 26°C with potential thunderstorms in the evening.

What happens in case of washout?

Under ICC Super 8 regulations for 2026 T20 World Cup, there is no reserve day allocated for individual round-robin matches.

Shared Points: If Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026 is abandoned without a ball being bowled or if the game does not reach the minimum requirement, both Sri Lanka and England will receive one point each.

Minimum Play Rule: For a result to be declared in Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026, both teams must bat for at least 5 overs. If the second innings is interrupted before the 5-over mark, the match will be declared a "No Result."

Impact on Group 2: With the group already seeing a washout between Pakistan and NZ, another "No Result" would leave all four teams in Group 2 tied on 1 point each, effectively turning the remaining two games into virtual quarterfinals for every side.

SL vs ENG head to head record in T20 WCs

In T20 World Cups, England holds a 5-1 lead over Sri Lanka. The island nation's only win came back in 2012 at today's venue, the Pallekele International Stadium.