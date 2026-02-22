Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSri Lanka vs England Super 8 Weather Update: Rain Forecast At Pallekele & Washout Scenarios Explained

The Super 8 clash between Sri Lanka and England in the T20 World Cup 2026 is set for an afternoon start, though local weather forecasts indicate that fans could face delays.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

Rain weather update for SL vs ENG Super 8 match: Sri Lanka and England are set to begin their Super 8 journey today at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. However, much like Pakistan-New Zealand washout in Colombo yesterday, weather experts are predicting a high probability of rain disrupting the game.

Pallekele Weather Forecast (Today)

Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin in the afternoon (3 PM IST), but the local forecast suggests that fans might be in for a long wait.

3:00 PM: 74% chance of rain (Heavy cloud cover and humidity)

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: 63% chance of rain (Persistent showers expected)

6:00 PM onwards: Rain probability drops to 45-49%, but overcast conditions will remain.

Temperature: Range between 20°C and 26°C with potential thunderstorms in the evening.

What happens in case of washout?

Under ICC Super 8 regulations for 2026 T20 World Cup, there is no reserve day allocated for individual round-robin matches.

Shared Points: If Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026 is abandoned without a ball being bowled or if the game does not reach the minimum requirement, both Sri Lanka and England will receive one point each.

Minimum Play Rule: For a result to be declared in Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026, both teams must bat for at least 5 overs. If the second innings is interrupted before the 5-over mark, the match will be declared a "No Result."

Impact on Group 2: With the group already seeing a washout between Pakistan and NZ, another "No Result" would leave all four teams in Group 2 tied on 1 point each, effectively turning the remaining two games into virtual quarterfinals for every side.

SL vs ENG head to head record in T20 WCs

In T20 World Cups, England holds a 5-1 lead over Sri Lanka. The island nation's only win came back in 2012 at today's venue, the Pallekele International Stadium.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the probability of rain during the SL vs ENG Super 8 match?

There is a high probability of rain, with a 74% chance at 3 PM and 63% chance between 4 PM and 5 PM. Overcast conditions are expected throughout the evening.

What happens if the SL vs ENG match is a washout?

If the match is abandoned or doesn't reach the minimum play requirement, both Sri Lanka and England will receive one point each. There is no reserve day for these matches.

What is the minimum play required for a result in the SL vs ENG match?

For a result to be declared, both teams must bat for at least 5 overs. If the second innings is interrupted before this, the match will be a 'No Result'.

How would a washout impact Group 2 standings?

Another 'No Result' in Group 2 would leave all four teams tied with 1 point each. This would make the remaining two games crucial 'quarterfinals' for every team.

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
