Sri Lanka Tour Done: India's Next Opponent, Complete September Cricket Schedule Revealed

Indian cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka has come to an end, with India securing a 1-0 win in the two-match Test series. However, after failing to win the second Test, India continues to occupy fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

With the Sri Lanka tour now over, attention has shifted to India's upcoming fixtures. The team has a busy September ahead, featuring a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, an ODI series against the West Indies and a campaign at the Asian Games.

India’s next match: T20I against Afghanistan

India's next assignment will be against Afghanistan in the first T20I on September 13. Despite Afghanistan being the designated host, the match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

All three matches in IND vs AFG T20I series will be held at the same venue, with each game scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs India T20I series schedule

1st T20I: September 13 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

2nd T20I: September 15 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd T20I: September 17 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

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India vs West Indies ODI series begins on September 27

India will then take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The opening game will be played on September 27 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second ODI is scheduled for September 30 in Guwahati, while the series finale will be played on October 3 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

India’s Asian Games schedule

India will enter the Asian Games at the quarter-final stage. Their last-eight clash is scheduled for September 28 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The identity of India's opponent will be determined based on the earlier results.

If India advance to the semi-finals, their next match will be played on October 1.