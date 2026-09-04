Sri Lanka Star Creates History With Fastest-Ever Century

Dasun Shanaka produced a sensational batting display in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), creating a new record for the fastest century in the tournament's history. Representing the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, the Sri Lankan all-rounder reached his hundred in only 39 balls and finished unbeaten on 121. His explosive knock included 12 sixes.

What made Shanaka's effort even more remarkable was the stage at which he entered the contest. He walked out to bat in the 10th over, leaving the Patriots with 64 deliveries still to face. He wasted little time settling in and raced to three figures in just 39 balls, becoming the first batter in CPL history to complete a century in fewer than 40 deliveries.

Dasun Shanaka Breaks Fastest-Century Record

Shanaka's 39-ball hundred came against the St Lucia Kings. He eventually remained unbeaten on 121 from 43 deliveries, smashing eight fours and 12 sixes at an extraordinary strike rate of 281.40.

Before Shanaka's innings, the CPL record for the fastest century stood at 40 balls. Andre Russell, Tim Seifert and Shimron Hetmyer had all reached the landmark in that number of deliveries. Shanaka has now moved ahead of all three.

DASUN SHANAKA SMASHED THE FASTEST EVER CPL HUNDRED IN 39 BALLS. pic.twitter.com/OLUCH31xzC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2026

Fastest Centuries In CPL History:

39 balls – Dasun Shanaka

40 balls – Andre Russell

40 balls – Tim Seifert

40 balls – Shimron Hetmyer

41 balls – Shai Hope

Patriots Smash 93 Runs In Final Five Overs

Dasun Shanaka's arrival completely changed the momentum of the Patriots' innings. At one point, St Kitts and Nevis had reached 142 runs after 15 overs, with Shanaka contributing 40 from 18 deliveries.

The Sri Lankan then shifted into another gear during the closing stages. The Patriots hammered 93 runs in the final five overs, with 10 sixes coming during that period.

Shanaka himself contributed 28 runs in the final over alone. Keon Gaston was taken apart for four sixes and a boundary as the Patriots finished with a mammoth total of 235 runs.

Patriots Complete Huge 137-Run Victory

The St Lucia Kings, led by Jason Holder, had a daunting target of 236 to chase but never came close to mounting a challenge. They were eventually bowled out for just 98, handing the Patriots a massive 137-run victory.

Jeremiah Louis was the standout bowler, finishing with five wickets in 2.5 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga and Ashmead Nedd claimed two wickets apiece, while Naseem Shah picked up one.

The result was emphatic, but it was Shanaka's extraordinary 39-ball century that stole the spotlight and secured his place in CPL record books.