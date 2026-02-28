Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sri Lanka Knocks Pakistan Out Of T20 World Cup 2026; New Zealand Qualifies

Sri Lanka Knocks Pakistan Out Of T20 World Cup 2026; New Zealand Qualifies

Pakistan is eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 as Sri Lanka's score of 148+ ensures New Zealand advances on Net Run Rate.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The mathematical "mountain" proved too steep for the "Men in Green" as Pakistan is officially eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. Despite a record-shattering batting display in the first innings, Pakistan failed to meet the specific Net Run Rate (NRR) requirement during the defense against Sri Lanka, handing the final semi-final spot from Group 2 to New Zealand. Pakistan needed to defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of at least 67 runs to overhaul the Kiwis on the points table. To achieve this, the bowlers had to stop the co-hosts before they crossed the 147-run mark. However, the milestone was breached in the latter half of the chase, effectively ending Pakistan's campaign even before the final ball was bowled.

Pakistan to Return Home

The moment Sri Lanka scored their 148th run, Pakistan’s qualification dreams evaporated. Even a victory from that point onward was purely academic, as their NRR could no longer surpass New Zealand's +1.390. The elimination came on a day when Sahibzada Farhan made history by shattering Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single tournament. His 100 off 60 balls took his tally to 383 runs, but it wasn't enough to carry his team across the line. Farhan and Fakhar Zaman (84) had earlier combined for a world-record 176-run opening stand, powering Pakistan to a massive 212/8.

Final Group 2 Standings

Team Status Points
England Qualified (1st) 6
New Zealand Qualified (2nd) 3
Pakistan Eliminated 3
Sri Lanka Eliminated 0

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pakistan eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan was eliminated because they failed to achieve the required Net Run Rate against Sri Lanka. They needed to win by at least 67 runs to surpass New Zealand.

What was the required margin of victory for Pakistan against Sri Lanka?

Pakistan needed to defeat Sri Lanka by at least 67 runs. Their bowlers had to restrict Sri Lanka to below 147 runs.

Who secured the final semi-final spot from Group 2?

New Zealand secured the final semi-final spot from Group 2. Pakistan's inability to meet the Net Run Rate requirement handed the spot to New Zealand.

Did any Pakistan player set a record in the match?

Yes, Sahibzada Farhan shattered Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a single tournament, scoring 383 runs. He also achieved a world-record 176-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand Cricket PAK Vs SL T20 World Cup 2026
