HomeSportsCricketSri Lanka Finally Speaks Out On ICC-Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Dispute

Sri Lanka Finally Speaks Out On ICC-Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Dispute

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:08 AM (IST)

The controversy surrounding 2026 T20 World Cup has taken a dramatic turn as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) clarified its position regarding the hosting of Bangladesh’s matches.

With the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had formally requested to move its group-stage games from Indian soil to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

Sri Lanka's Stance on BCB-ICC Row

As 2026 T20 World Cup approaches, a diplomatic and logistical tug-of-war has emerged.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited "security and safety concerns" for its refusal to travel to India, requesting International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its four group-stage matches (originally set for Kolkata and Mumbai) to Sri Lanka.

"In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral; all of these are friendly nations," Cricket Secretary Bandula Dissanayake told AFP.

Sri Lanka’s Response

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has maintained a neutral but prepared stance.

SLC officials clarified that they were not formally contacted by ICC to take over the extra fixtures during the initial dispute, indicating that the island nation is physically capable of hosting the games if logistical challenges - such as hotel availability and broadcast shifts - are resolved.

The ICC Verdict

ICC has since rejected Bangladesh's request. Following independent security assessments that found "no credible or verifiable threat" in India, the governing body issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the BCB. When the BCB remained firm on its refusal to travel to India, the ICC moved to replace Bangladesh with Scotland, the highest-ranked team that hadn't originally qualified.

This development effectively ends the possibility of a "hybrid model" (similar to the 2023 Asia Cup) for the 2026 tournament, as the ICC sought to protect the integrity and neutrality of the pre-planned schedule.

