Sri Lanka Cricket’s 250K Followers Rule Triggers Massive Controversy

A controversial rule introduced ahead of the sixth season of the Lanka Premier League sparked widespread debate among cricket fans. Under the regulation, players classified under the ‘Icon’ and ‘Star’ categories were reportedly required to have at least 250,000 followers on social media platforms in order to participate in the tournament.

The unusual condition quickly drew criticism, with many fans questioning why social media popularity should influence eligibility in a professional cricket league.

Rule Later Removed

According to reports from Newswire, the updated player registration and draft guidelines released on May 9 no longer contain the controversial social media followers requirement. Following backlash from fans and observers, the rule was reportedly revised by the organizers.

Similar Conditions Existed Earlier

During the previous season as well, players in the ‘Icon’ and ‘Star’ categories had to meet strict eligibility criteria. These included:

A minimum of 75 T20 International matches

More than 100 franchise T20 appearances

At least 30 matches played within the previous 18 months

Alongside those cricket-related requirements, the league had also introduced the now-controversial social media benchmark of 250,000 followers.

When Will Tournament Begin?

The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be held from July 10 to August 5. In the previous season, Jaffna Kings won the title after defeating Galle Marvels in the final.

Lanka Premier League 2026 Schedule

Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 is set to return for its sixth edition from July 10 to August 5, 2026. Originally planned for late 2025, Sri Lanka Cricket rescheduled the tournament to focus on preparations for the T20 World Cup held earlier this year. The league will feature 24 matches, including 20 group-stage games and four playoff fixtures.

For the first time, the tournament will be played across four venues:

Colombo: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium & Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC)

Kandy: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Dambulla: Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

Five franchises - Colombo Kaps, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, Kandy Falcons, and Jaffna - will compete in a double round-robin format before the top four teams advance to the knockouts.