Sri Lanka Captain Makes Emotional Appeal, Seeks Government Intervention After Early T20 WC Exit

Following a crushing 61-run defeat to New Zealand that officially ended Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, captain Dasun Shanaka has issued a rare and controversial appeal to the Sri Lankan government: intervene and shield national cricketers from public and social media criticism. The co-hosts’ exit from the Super Eight stage, marked by consecutive losses to England and the Black Caps. Shanaka claims that criticism is damaging the "mental health" of the squad.

A Request for Government Intervention

In a somber post-match press conference, Shanaka argued that a "negative environment" created by external criticism has become a significant disadvantage for the sport in the island nation.

"If the government could interfere and stop those [criticism], I believe that will be a great help for the better mental health... we only have this game and I don't think this could be saved if negativity is spread like this," Dasun Shanaka stated in an unprecedented request.

The skipper emphasized that while current players can "play and go," the relentless "outside noise" poses a threat to the next generation of cricketers coming through the ranks.

Fitness and Injuries

Beyond the mental toll, Shanaka conceded that Sri Lanka’s physical standards were far behind their international rivals. The co-hosts’ campaign was plagued by a "half-dozen injuries," losing key assets at critical junctures.

Key Absentees: The team lost pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana to a hamstring injury early on, followed by the exit of star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Eshan Malinga due to similar fitness issues.

Fitness Gap: Shanaka admitted that other nations are "way ahead" in terms of conditioning. "I think the fitness should be number one when playing for a country because that’s non-negotiable," he remarked.

The "Sensible" Regret and Future Uncertainty

While Sri Lanka impressed in the group stages by ousting Australia, their Super Eight collapse has been stark. Shanaka reflected specifically on the 51-run loss to England, suggesting that a lack of "sensible" cricket cost them a match they could have won.

Regarding the future of his leadership, Shanaka remained non-committal, acknowledging that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selectors will decide his fate.

"As a captain, I have no idea how long I will be the captain... I had many good decisions, and also, I have made mistakes as well. Actually, I’m happy that I could play a World Cup as a captain," Shanaka concluded.