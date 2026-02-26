Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sri Lanka Captain Makes Emotional Appeal, Seeks Government Intervention After Early T20 WC Exit

A heartbroken Dasun Shanaka apologizes to Sri Lanka but calls for the government to step in and protect players' mental health from toxic criticism after their World Cup dream ended in Pallekele.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following a crushing 61-run defeat to New Zealand that officially ended Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, captain Dasun Shanaka has issued a rare and controversial appeal to the Sri Lankan government: intervene and shield national cricketers from public and social media criticism. The co-hosts’ exit from the Super Eight stage, marked by consecutive losses to England and the Black Caps. Shanaka claims that criticism is damaging the "mental health" of the squad.

A Request for Government Intervention

In a somber post-match press conference, Shanaka argued that a "negative environment" created by external criticism has become a significant disadvantage for the sport in the island nation.

"If the government could interfere and stop those [criticism], I believe that will be a great help for the better mental health... we only have this game and I don't think this could be saved if negativity is spread like this," Dasun Shanaka stated in an unprecedented request.

The skipper emphasized that while current players can "play and go," the relentless "outside noise" poses a threat to the next generation of cricketers coming through the ranks.

Fitness and Injuries

Beyond the mental toll, Shanaka conceded that Sri Lanka’s physical standards were far behind their international rivals. The co-hosts’ campaign was plagued by a "half-dozen injuries," losing key assets at critical junctures.

Key Absentees: The team lost pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana to a hamstring injury early on, followed by the exit of star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Eshan Malinga due to similar fitness issues.

Fitness Gap: Shanaka admitted that other nations are "way ahead" in terms of conditioning. "I think the fitness should be number one when playing for a country because that’s non-negotiable," he remarked.

The "Sensible" Regret and Future Uncertainty

While Sri Lanka impressed in the group stages by ousting Australia, their Super Eight collapse has been stark. Shanaka reflected specifically on the 51-run loss to England, suggesting that a lack of "sensible" cricket cost them a match they could have won.

Regarding the future of his leadership, Shanaka remained non-committal, acknowledging that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selectors will decide his fate.

"As a captain, I have no idea how long I will be the captain... I had many good decisions, and also, I have made mistakes as well. Actually, I’m happy that I could play a World Cup as a captain," Shanaka concluded.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Sri Lankan captain asked the government to intervene?

Captain Dasun Shanaka has requested government intervention to shield cricketers from public and social media criticism, citing damage to the team's mental health and the sport's future.

What were the main reasons for Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup exit?

The team suffered from a significant number of injuries to key players and a perceived gap in physical conditioning compared to international rivals.

What specific match did the captain regret losing in the Super Eight stage?

Shanaka specifically regretted the 51-run loss to England, stating that a lack of 'sensible' cricket cost them a winnable match.

What is the captain's stance on his future leadership role?

Shanaka is non-committal about his future as captain, stating that the Sri Lanka Cricket selectors will ultimately decide his fate.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Dashun Shanaka
