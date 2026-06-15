Bizarre Drama! Vipraj Nigam Penalised Twice For Running On Pitch; India A Gets 10-Run Penalty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young Indian spinner Vipraj Nigam incurred a 10-run penalty.

Nigam repeatedly ran on protected pitch, ignoring earlier warnings.

The 10-run deduction severely crippled the struggling batting side.

Sri Lanka A vs India A: Indian spin bowler Vipraj Nigam experienced a highly chaotic and disciplinary-heavy outing during a crucial developmental fixture on Monday afternoon. The low-scoring international encounter took a dramatically negative turn following consecutive technical infractions committed by the tail-end batting unit. The match officials acted with absolute firmness to implement standard field regulations, leaving the touring squad completely deflated.

Consecutive Pitch Infringements

The unexpected disciplinary problems initially commenced earlier during the middle overs of the first innings when lower-order batsman Anukul Roy received an official administrative warning from the field umpires.

The defensive warning explicitly stated that any subsequent foot faults by the batting team on the central playing surface would result in an immediate and automatic five-run deduction.

The Delhi Capitals slow bowler failed to alter his running lines adequately upon arriving at the crease. He committed his first avoidable foot fault during the thirty-fifth over.

The technical error instantly cost the touring side five runs, but the young cricketer remarkably repeated the identical mistake just two overs later while searching for a single.

He attempted to guide a delivery from spinner Kugathas Mathulan towards the third-man region and recklessly sprinted straight down the protected zone before being sent back.

Protected Area Regulations Explained

The central strip of the cricket square remains highly safeguarded because it represents the precise landing zone where the ball must pitch during standard competitive bowling deliveries.

International regulations strictly prohibit players from stepping onto this specific location with modern spiked footwear. The sharp spikes can rapidly create deep rough patches and unpredictable cracks.

These artificial surface alterations heavily manipulate the natural bounce, pace, and spin available to the bowlers, ultimately destroying the fair balance of the entire sporting contest.

Umpires normally permit unavoidable physical momentum following an aggressive shot, but completely careless running lines are heavily penalised to maintain the pristine quality of the turf.

Struggling Tour Campaign

The total ten-run penalty severely crippled the batting side at a critical moment when they were desperately attempting to compile a sustainable score after losing early wickets.

The local spin bowling attack, brilliantly spearheaded by the highly disciplined Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, capitalised perfectly on the visitors' mounting frustration to establish total control over the match.

The unusual double-penalty incident quickly became a massive talking point among watching commentators and team officials, highlighting an incredibly rare lapse in tactical concentration at this level.