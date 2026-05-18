SRH VS CSK Head-To-Head Record: Who Holds The Edge Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both teams boast experienced players and match-winners.

As IPL 2026 gets closer to finding its title winner, all eyes are now on the much-anticipated clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. With the playoffs race heating up, the Pat Cummins-led SRH and Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are all set to lock horns tonight at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to strengthen their playoff position, Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will be aiming for a crucial win to keep their campaign on track. The two teams have already faced each other once this season, and with a history of thrilling clashes between them, tonight’s match is expected to be another exciting contest.

SRH VS CSK: Head-To-Head

SRH and CSK have already met once in IPL 2026, where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a closely fought match.

However, if we look at the overall rivalry, both teams have faced each other 23 times in the history of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings have dominated the head-to-head record over the years and hold a better winning percentage against Hyderabad.

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Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed season so far and have struggled with consistency at times. The side has played 12 matches, winning 6 and losing 6, and currently sits fifth on the points table with 12 points. With the playoffs race getting tighter, every remaining game becomes crucial for the Men in Yellow.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed a much better season. SRH have played 12 matches, winning 7 and losing 5, and are currently placed third on the points table with 14 points. With the playoffs race entering a crucial phase, Hyderabad will be looking to continue its momentum and strengthen its position further.

Mix Of Experience And Match-Winners

Both teams have a balanced squad with a good mix of experienced stars and young talent. Whether it is explosive batting, dependable bowlers, or a strong pace-spin combination, both sides have enough firepower to change the game at any moment.

For SRH, in-form players like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan could play a key role, while CSK will rely on their experienced core and strong team balance to deliver in a pressure game.

CSK VS SRH: A Rivalry With History

Historically, CSK and SRH have shared some memorable battles in the IPL. The two sides also faced each other in the IPL 2018 final, where Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the trophy.

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Over the years, iconic names like Shane Watson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Kane Williamson and MS Dhoni have added extra excitement to this rivalry. Now, with Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the two sides, another exciting chapter is set to unfold in IPL 2026.

While SRH will be looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats and regain momentum, CSK, too, will be aiming to find consistency after a mixed season so far.

With playoff pressure, in-form players and plenty at stake, tonight’s clash promises to be an exciting one. It will be interesting to see which side comes out on top in what could be one of the defining matches of the season.