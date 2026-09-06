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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Sreesanth Ignores Sanju Samson? Viral Video Sparks Rift Speculation

WATCH: Sreesanth Ignores Sanju Samson? Viral Video Sparks Rift Speculation

A viral KCL final video shows S Sreesanth appearing to walk past Sanju Samson without a handshake, sparking speculation about a possible rift.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video showed Sreesanth walking past Sanju Samson.
  • Sreesanth greeted others, seemingly ignoring Samson.
  • The interaction sparked online speculation; neither commented publicly.

Sanju Samson Sreesanth KCL Final: A moment involving S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson during the Kerala Cricket League final presentation has triggered plenty of discussion online, with fans questioning whether there is tension between the two Kerala cricket stars. A video from the post-match ceremony has rapidly circulated on social media, showing Sreesanth moving across the presentation stage while greeting several people around him. Samson was also present on the stage, but the former India pacer appeared to walk past his fellow Kerala cricketer without exchanging a handshake or acknowledging him.

The short clip has since become a talking point among fans, although there is no confirmation that the moment was the result of a disagreement between the two players.

Viral Video Puts Sreesanth-Samson Under Spotlight

Samson could be seen standing on the stage with his hands behind his back when Sreesanth walked past him during the ceremony.

The former India fast bowler subsequently greeted and shook hands with other people present on-stage.

Also Check || Tilak Varma Hits Or Sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Heated Clash Goes Viral

However, there appeared to be no interaction between Sreesanth and Samson as he made his way across the stage.

Given the stature of both players in Kerala cricket, the seemingly small moment quickly attracted attention.

Neither Sreesanth nor Samson has publicly explained what happened during the ceremony. Until either player comments on the incident, any claims about a disagreement remain unverified.

Kerala Cricket Stars Become Unexpected KCL Talking Point

Sreesanth and Samson have both played for India and remain among the most prominent cricketers produced by Kerala.

Their paths crossing at the KCL final was therefore always likely to attract attention, but it was an unexpected moment during the presentation that ended up dominating the conversation online.

The viral clip came after an exciting final in which Thrissur Titans secured their first-ever Kerala Cricket League championship. They defeated Calicut Globstars by four wickets to claim the title.

While Thrissur celebrated a landmark triumph on the field, the presentation ceremony produced a completely different talking point away from the action..

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident sparked discussion about Sreesanth and Sanju Samson?

A viral video showed Sreesanth walking past Sanju Samson without acknowledging him during the Kerala Cricket League final presentation. This moment led to online speculation.

Is there a confirmed disagreement between Sreesanth and Sanju Samson?

No, there is no confirmation of any disagreement between them. Neither player has commented, so claims of tension remain unverified.

Where did the viral moment between Sreesanth and Sanju Samson occur?

The incident took place on stage during the post-match presentation ceremony of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) final.

Who won the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) final mentioned in the article?

Thrissur Titans won their first KCL championship, defeating Calicut Globstars by four wickets. The presentation ceremony produced the viral moment.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Sreesanth KCL SANJU SAMSON
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