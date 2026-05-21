Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Raises Doubts Over 2027 ODI World Cup Spot: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selectors monitor Rohit Sharma's fitness for 2027 ODI World Cup.

Concerns exist over Rohit's ability to handle ODI workload.

Backup opening options are being explored by selectors.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan are potential replacements.

The Indian team management and selectors are reportedly keeping a close watch on Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, with concerns emerging over whether the veteran opener will be able to handle the physical demands of 50 over cricket.

Rohit, who missed several matches during IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury, has been included in India’s squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series. However, his participation remains subject to fitness clearance.

According to a report by Times of India, selectors are not fully convinced about the senior batter’s long term fitness and are already exploring backup opening options ahead of next year’s ICC tournament.

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Selectors Concerned Over Rohit Sharma’s Workload

As per the report, a BCCI source revealed that the selectors are worried about Rohit Sharma’s body coping with the intense demands of ODI cricket, especially considering that the format does not allow the luxury of an ‘Impact Player’ substitute like the IPL.

“Rohit didn’t report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) during those three weeks. He has become lean, but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40,” the BCCI source said.

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Selectors Looking At Backup Opening Options

Despite the concerns, Rohit Sharma has reportedly worked extensively on his fitness over the past year and is currently in much better shape physically. His batting form has also remained impressive since the Champions Trophy 2025, with the opener emerging as India’s second highest ODI run scorer since October last year.

However, the selectors are believed to be preparing contingency plans in case Rohit is unable to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains one of the primary options under consideration, while Ishan Kishan has also reportedly been backed as a reserve opening choice.

“There aren’t many ODI games before the World Cup. As it is, Jaiswal hasn’t got enough game time. Ishan has been picked so that he can double up as an opener. But if Rohit fails to make it to the World Cup and either Gill or Jaiswal is injured, there needs to be another opener ready,” the source added.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Rohit Sharma’s fitness is likely to remain one of the biggest talking points for Indian cricket over the coming months.