Sports Ministry Urged To Stage Remaining IPL 2026 Matches Without Spectators

In a major logistical proposal, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has formally requested the Union Sports Ministry to restructure the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, advocating for the remaining matches to be played at restricted venues without stadium audiences to curb nationwide fuel wastage.

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The trade body raised alarms over the tournament's massive carbon and energy footprint, especially following the recent ₹3 per litre hike in domestic fuel prices.

Environmental and Economic Strain

The CTI highlighted the heavy toll that constant team transit takes on energy reserves. According to their data, the chartered Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft used by franchises consume between 2,400 and 3,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) per hour. With each team taking roughly ten flights during the season, a single franchise burns through 50,000 to 70,000 litres of fuel.

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Furthermore, Goyal pointed out that standard matches attract crowds of up to 50,000 people. The local vehicular commute of these fans to and from stadiums results in the collective loss of thousands of litres of petrol and diesel.

PHOTO | CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal writes a letter to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging that the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League be held at limited venues and without spectators. pic.twitter.com/pgMjFYCZC6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2026

A Proven Blueprint

To support the feasibility of the request, the CTI pointed to previous pandemic-era editions of the IPL. The trade body argued that because the tournament has previously operated successfully within bio-bubbles and limited venues, a similar consolidated model could easily be deployed now to serve the national interest and conserve resources.