Ravi Shastri Reveals Explosive MCG Incident Between Virat Kohli And Mitchell Johnson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Shastri revealed a near dressing room confrontation between Kohli and Johnson.

During a 2014 Test, Johnson threw the ball, hitting a ducking Kohli.

Kohli responded with a 169-run innings after the heated on-field exchange.

Shastri intervened to calm an angry Kohli, preventing further escalation.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up about a dramatic moment involving Virat Kohli and former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson during the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014. The revelation has once again brought back memories of one of the fiercest rivalries witnessed in modern day Test cricket.

India’s 2014-15 tour of Australia remains unforgettable for several reasons. It was the series where Virat Kohli established himself as a dominant force in Test cricket with sensational batting performances. The tour also marked a major leadership transition after MS Dhoni stepped down as captain midway through the series, allowing Kohli to take charge in the final Test at Sydney.

However, apart from Kohli’s brilliance with the bat, fans still remember the intense on field battles between him and Mitchell Johnson throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

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How The Kohli-Johnson Rivalry Escalated At The MCG

One of the most talked about moments from the Melbourne Test came when Mitchell Johnson threw the ball toward the stumps during his follow-through, only for it to strike a ducking Virat Kohli on the back. The incident immediately triggered a heated exchange between the two cricketers on the field.

Rather than unsettling Kohli, the confrontation appeared to fuel his determination even further. The Indian batter responded with a magnificent innings of 169 runs, helping India secure a draw in the Boxing Day Test.

The fiery contest between Kohli and Johnson became one of the defining moments of that tour and added another chapter to the intense India-Australia rivalry.

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Ravi Shastri Shares Unheard Dressing Room Story

Years later, Ravi Shastri has now disclosed that the tension between Kohli and Johnson almost carried into the dressing room as well. Speaking on a podcast for Kohli’s lifestyle brand One8, Shastri admitted that he had to physically stop an angry Kohli from potentially confronting Johnson after the heated exchanges on the field.

Recalling the incident, Ravi Shastri said: "Never...No, once, once. I'll tell you about it. This was Melbourne, right. And he and Mitch were constantly having a go, because the first ball he played, he hit him on the head.

And he's off to a start at lunchtime. Both going up... as he enters the dressing room, he's looking at Mitch like this. I had to catch him like this. Come here, come here, focus on your batting. I think of those days and sometimes your hair stands on end."

Shastri also indicated that this was the only occasion during their successful captain-coach partnership when he had to intervene to calm Kohli down from an emotional confrontation.The incident once again highlights Kohli’s fiery personality and the intense competitiveness that defined his early years as India’s Test captain.