Who Is Gurnoor Brar? Story Behind India’s Surprise New Pick

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurnoor Brar called up for India's Afghanistan Test and ODI series.

Standing at 6.5 feet, Brar transitioned from football to cricket.

Brar boasts 52 first-class wickets and IPL experience.

Gurnoor Brar IND vs AFG: India’s squad for the upcoming Afghanistan Test and ODI series has brought a fresh face into the spotlight. Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar has earned his maiden call up to the national side, sparking curiosity among fans eager to know more about the young fast bowler and his rise through the ranks. The 25 year old cricketer from Muktsar, Punjab, has travelled a long road filled with patience, support and persistence before finally reaching Team India. Interestingly, cricket was never his first love growing up.

From Football Grounds To Cricket Nets

Speaking to the Times of India, Brar revealed that he initially enjoyed football and tennis more than cricket. He admitted that he only played cricket casually during his younger days.

A turning point came when one of his friends encouraged him to try out for cricket because of his height and natural advantage as a fast bowler. Standing at around 6.5 feet tall, Brar possessed the physical attributes needed to trouble batters with bounce and pace.

That advice proved life changing. A couple of years later, Brar crossed paths with Shubman Gill, who was then a part of India’s Under-19 setup. Gill was impressed by the left-arm pacer’s bowling and played a key role in helping him secure a place in the Mohali district team. That opportunity eventually paved the way for Brar’s selection in Punjab’s Under-23 side.

READ MORE | Virat Kohli Tops IPL List, Leaves Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Chasing Behind: Report

Shikhar Dhawan’s Backing Changed Everything

Brar’s domestic performances gradually earned attention. He made his List-A debut for Punjab in 2021 and later featured in first-class cricket the following year. During this phase, Punjab Kings noticed the talented pacer and brought him in as a net bowler.

Former Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan was particularly impressed by Brar’s pace and potential. Dhawan reportedly told him, “You should be in the team.” Soon after, Brar joined the IPL franchise as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa.

He made his IPL debut in 2023 for Punjab Kings, though the outing did not go according to plan as he conceded 42 runs in three overs. Despite that setback, Brar remained determined and continued to work on his game.

When he went unsold in the IPL auction, Gill once again supported him by bringing him to Gujarat Titans as a net bowler in 2024. The franchise later bought him for Rs 30 lakh in 2025 and retained him for the 2026 season as well.

So far in his domestic career, Brar has featured in 18 first-class matches, taking 52 wickets in 28 innings. He has also picked up 12 wickets in List-A cricket and 10 wickets in T20s, showcasing his ability across formats.

Now, after years of struggle and steady progress, the Punjab pacer has finally earned his opportunity on the international stage with Team India.

READ MORE | Bangladesh’s 2-0 Win Over Pakistan Pushes India Down To 6th In WTC Table