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HomeSportsCricketThis Indian Legend Tops ODI’s Ultimate Match-Winners List, Kohli Not Far Behind

This Indian Legend Tops ODI’s Ultimate Match-Winners List, Kohli Not Far Behind

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of cricketers with the most Player of the Match awards in ODI history, with Virat Kohli close behind.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 May 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar leads ODIs with 76 Player of the Match awards.
  • Virat Kohli follows with 69 Player of the Match awards.
  • Kumar Sangakkara completes top five with 50 awards.

ODI Player Of The Match Record: In the history of One Day International cricket, several legendary players have delivered unforgettable performances. One of the biggest recognitions for an individual cricketer in a match is the Player of the Match award, given to the standout performer of a game. Over the years, only a handful of players have consistently dominated this list with their match-winning contributions. Interestingly, Indian cricket stars occupy the top two spots among players with the most Player of the Match awards in ODI cricket history.

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Sachin Tendulkar Leads The Elite List

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar remains at the top of the list with a staggering 76 Player of the Match awards in ODIs. Widely known as the ‘God of Cricket’, Tendulkar enjoyed a legendary international career and remains one of the greatest batters the sport has ever seen.

The batting icon scored 34,357 international runs across formats, including 18,426 runs in ODI cricket alone. He also became the first cricketer to score 100 international centuries, a record that still stands unmatched in world cricket.

Virat Kohli follows closely behind in second place with 69 Player of the Match awards. The modern-day batting superstar has shattered multiple records during his career and continues to dominate world cricket.

Kohli has crossed the 18,000-run mark in ODIs and is also the fastest batter to reach milestones such as 10,000 and 14,000 ODI runs.

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 Sri Lankan And South African Greats Feature Prominently

Sri Lanka’s explosive opener Sanath Jayasuriya occupies the third spot on the list with 58 Player of the Match awards in 586 international appearances. Apart from scoring 13,430 ODI runs with 28 centuries, Jayasuriya also made a major impact with the ball, claiming 323 wickets in ODIs.

South African legend Jacques Kallis comes next with 57 awards. Regarded as one of cricket’s finest all-rounders, Kallis enjoyed immense success with both bat and ball during his illustrious career.

Another Sri Lankan icon, Kumar Sangakkara, rounds off the top five. The former wicketkeeper-batter earned 50 Player of the Match awards and scored 14,234 runs in 404 ODI matches, making him one of the most dependable batters of his era.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the South African legend with the most Player of the Match awards?

Jacques Kallis, considered one of cricket's finest all-rounders, is fourth on the list with 57 Player of the Match awards. He excelled with both bat and ball.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Jacques Kallis Sanath Jayasuriya
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