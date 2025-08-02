Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSouth Delhi vs East Delhi: DPL 2025 Opening Match Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

South Delhi vs East Delhi: DPL 2025 Opening Match Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

The first match of DPL 2025 will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 is all set to begin on Saturday, August 2. The season opener will feature an exciting clash between South Delhi Superstars and East Delhi Riders, with star players like Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, and Digvesh Singh Rathi expected to be in action.

Here's everything you need to know about the match timing, venue, and how to watch it live.

Match Timing and Venue

The first match of DPL 2025 will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The action begins at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where to Watch DPL 2025 Matches Live

All matches of the Delhi Premier League Season 2 will be available for live streaming on Jio Hotstar. This comes under a three-year broadcasting agreement between DPL and Jio Hotstar, which started with the inaugural season last year.

Teams & Format

This year’s edition features 8 men’s teams, divided into two groups:

Group A:

Outer Delhi Warriors

Central Delhi Kings

New Delhi Tigers

North Delhi Strikers

Group B:

West Delhi Lions

East Delhi Riders

South Delhi Superstars

Old Delhi 6

After a thrilling first season, fans can expect another action-packed tournament this year.

Squads for DPL 2025 Opening Match

East Delhi Riders: Arpit Rana, Rohan Rathi, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Salil Malhotra, Akhil Chaudhary, Ajay Ahlawat, Rohit Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Rawat, Yuvraj Rathi, Raunak Vaghela, Vansh Jaitley, Yashvardhan Oberoi, Kavya Gupta, Ashish Meena, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla.

South Delhi Superstars: Kunwar Bidhuri, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Ankur Kaushik, Ayush Badoni, Sumit Kumar, Rohan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan, Sumit Mathur, Sarthak Ray, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gehlot, Yatish Singh, Divyansh Rawat, Prakshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Advitay Sinha, Manish Sehrawat, Abhishek Khandelwal.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs ENG: What Should Be India's Target Against England? Here's What Data Says

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Premier League Live DPL 2025 South Delhi Vs East Delhi DPL 2025 Live Streaming DPL 2025 Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget