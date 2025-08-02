South Delhi vs East Delhi: DPL 2025 Opening Match Time, Venue & Live Streaming Info

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 is all set to begin on Saturday, August 2. The season opener will feature an exciting clash between South Delhi Superstars and East Delhi Riders, with star players like Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, and Digvesh Singh Rathi expected to be in action.

Here's everything you need to know about the match timing, venue, and how to watch it live.

Match Timing and Venue

The first match of DPL 2025 will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The action begins at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where to Watch DPL 2025 Matches Live

All matches of the Delhi Premier League Season 2 will be available for live streaming on Jio Hotstar. This comes under a three-year broadcasting agreement between DPL and Jio Hotstar, which started with the inaugural season last year.

Teams & Format

This year’s edition features 8 men’s teams, divided into two groups:

Group A:

Outer Delhi Warriors

Central Delhi Kings

New Delhi Tigers

North Delhi Strikers

Group B:

West Delhi Lions

East Delhi Riders

South Delhi Superstars

Old Delhi 6

After a thrilling first season, fans can expect another action-packed tournament this year.

Squads for DPL 2025 Opening Match

East Delhi Riders: Arpit Rana, Rohan Rathi, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Salil Malhotra, Akhil Chaudhary, Ajay Ahlawat, Rohit Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Rawat, Yuvraj Rathi, Raunak Vaghela, Vansh Jaitley, Yashvardhan Oberoi, Kavya Gupta, Ashish Meena, Kunal Sharma, Mrinal Gulati, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla.

South Delhi Superstars: Kunwar Bidhuri, Sagar Tanwar, Vision Panchal, Ankur Kaushik, Ayush Badoni, Sumit Kumar, Rohan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan, Sumit Mathur, Sarthak Ray, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gehlot, Yatish Singh, Divyansh Rawat, Prakshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Advitay Sinha, Manish Sehrawat, Abhishek Khandelwal.

