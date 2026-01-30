South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Finale

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSouth Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Finale

SA vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming and TV details: Check when and where to watch the South Africa vs West Indies T20 series finale online and on TV.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ICC T20 World Cup is less than two weeks away and most participating teams are busy preparing for the tournament through bilaterals series.

Two such teams are South Africa and West Indies, having locked horns in two matches by now, and gearing up to meet one last time in the series finale.

Notably, Aiden Markram's side has already clinched victory going 2-0 up in this three-match affair. However, the third clash still promises to offer key practice for the T20 World Cup.

For those interested, here are SA vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming and TV broadcast details.

SA vs WI 3rd T20I Live Stream: How To Watch

The JioHotstar app and website will run the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I live stream for those with a subscription to the plaform.

The upcoming India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will also be live streamed on JioHotstar.

South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I: TV Broadcast

The TV broadcast of the SA vs WI T20I series finale will air on certain Star Sports Network TV channels. 

SA vs WI 3rd T20I: When To Watch Match?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played tomorrow, that is January 31, 2026.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which signals that the coin toss should be conducted at around 9:00 PM IST.

The timing puts it running alongside the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, so fans have two great viewing options available for their Saturday evening.

Here's a look at South Africa and West Indies' full squads for this series:

SA - Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram (C), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

WI - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the SA vs WI 3rd T20I live stream?

You can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website if you have a subscription.

What channel will broadcast the SA vs WI 3rd T20I?

The TV broadcast for the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I series finale will be available on select Star Sports Network TV channels.

When is the SA vs WI 3rd T20I match scheduled to start?

The South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played on January 31, 2026, starting at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Has South Africa already won the series against West Indies?

Yes, South Africa has already clinched the series victory, leading the three-match affair 2-0.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shai Hope Aiden Markram South Africa Vs West Indies SA Vs WI T20Is
