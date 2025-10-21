Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An interesting clash is about to go down in the ICC Women's World Cup today - South Africa vs Pakistan.

The former, already qualified for the semi finals, would look to keep its momentum going. The latter, on the other hand, hanging by a thread, languishing at the last spot on the table with just 2 points.

Needless to say, it is a must-win for Pakistan if they want to keep any hopes of qualifiying to the knockouts alive, which depend equally on various other teams' results as well.

For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for South Africa vs Pakistan at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Women's World Cup: SA vs PAK Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of South Africa’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Pakistan.

Here’s a look at live streaming options for other regions around the world:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

South Africa vs Pakistan: TV Broadcast Details

The live TV broadcast of the SA vs PAK Women’s World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Given below are the TV broadcast partners for other regions globally:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Time

The SA vs PAK ODI match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at their full squads:

South Africa - Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

Pakistan - Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah