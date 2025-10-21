Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSouth Africa vs Pakistan: Live Streaming, TV Broadcast Details For Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa vs Pakistan: Live Streaming, TV Broadcast Details For Women's World Cup Clash

Catch all the action as Pakistan take on South Africa in a crucial ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash. Get live streaming, TV broadcast details, and match timing ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An interesting clash is about to go down in the ICC Women's World Cup today - South Africa vs Pakistan.

The former, already qualified for the semi finals, would look to keep its momentum going. The latter, on the other hand, hanging by a thread, languishing at the last spot on the table with just 2 points.

Needless to say, it is a must-win for Pakistan if they want to keep any hopes of qualifiying to the knockouts alive, which depend equally on various other teams' results as well. 

For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for South Africa vs Pakistan at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Women's World Cup: SA vs PAK Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of South Africa’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Pakistan.

Here’s a look at live streaming options for other regions around the world:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

South Africa vs Pakistan: TV Broadcast Details

The live TV broadcast of the SA vs PAK Women’s World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Given below are the TV broadcast partners for other regions globally:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Time

The SA vs PAK ODI match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at their full squads:

South Africa - Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

Pakistan - Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIVE CRICKET Score South Africa Vs Pakistan SA Vs PAK SA Vs PAK Live Streaming South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Womens World Cup Live Streaming South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming South Africa Vs Pakistan Tv Broadcast South Africa Vs Pakistan Telecast South Africa Vs Pakistan Match Time Sa Vs Pak Telecast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Election 2025
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget