South Africa vs Pakistan: Live Streaming, TV Broadcast Details For Women's World Cup Clash
Catch all the action as Pakistan take on South Africa in a crucial ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash. Get live streaming, TV broadcast details, and match timing ahead.
An interesting clash is about to go down in the ICC Women's World Cup today - South Africa vs Pakistan.
The former, already qualified for the semi finals, would look to keep its momentum going. The latter, on the other hand, hanging by a thread, languishing at the last spot on the table with just 2 points.
Needless to say, it is a must-win for Pakistan if they want to keep any hopes of qualifiying to the knockouts alive, which depend equally on various other teams' results as well.
For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for South Africa vs Pakistan at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.
Women's World Cup: SA vs PAK Live Streaming Details
The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of South Africa’s ICC Women’s World Cup clash against Pakistan.
Here’s a look at live streaming options for other regions around the world:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
South Africa vs Pakistan: TV Broadcast Details
The live TV broadcast of the SA vs PAK Women’s World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Given below are the TV broadcast partners for other regions globally:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
South Africa vs Pakistan: Match Time
The SA vs PAK ODI match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will be conducted at 2:30 PM IST.
Here is a look at their full squads:
South Africa - Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
Pakistan - Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah