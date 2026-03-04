South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Who Qualifies If Rain Washes Out Semi-Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





T20 World Cup Semi-Final: South Africa vs New Zealand marks the first of the two ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. This match will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where India recently defeated West Indies to reach the knockouts. This time, however, it will be Aiden Markram's men taking the field against the Kiwis, led by Mitchell Santner. While the talent on either side promises an action-packed evening, some fans are also concerned about weather, particularly rain, and who gets the ticket to the T20 World Cup Final if the clash gets washed out.

T20 World Cup Rain Reserve Day

It is worth noting that rain has already impacted one of New Zealand's matches in this year's tournament, which was against Pakistan. Once play was called off, both sides shared a point.

That being said, things will, obviously, be different in the knockouts round, as teams are no longer fighting for points, but for progression.

In case rain washes out the SA vs NZ T20 World Cup semi-final, then the match will be moved to its reserve day, which is March 5, 2026. If some of the play has already taken place on the original scheduled day before rain interfered, then the match will be continued on the reserve day from the exact point it was stopped.

What Happens If Semi-Final Reserve Day Is Washed Out?

In case rain interruption results in the T20 World Cup semi-final reserve day getting washed out as well, then the team that finished higher in its respective Super 8s points table will qualify for the final.

Between these two teams, it is South Africa, who finished top in Group 1, so they will progress to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

However, chances of rain are very low in Kolkata today as per the weather forecast, so fans can expect the semi-final to be played to its conclusion as intended.