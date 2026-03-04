South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Final: Free Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSouth Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Final: Free Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

South Africa face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Eden Gardens. Check out how to watch the high-stakes clash for free.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: The business end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is here, and the first semi-final is set to ignite the stage. Unbeaten and brimming with confidence, Aiden Markram’s South Africa are ready for their sternest test yet as they take on Mitchell Santner’s resilient New Zealand. The blockbuster showdown will light up the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue famed for its roaring crowds and big-match drama. With firepower in both batting line-ups and world-class options with the ball, fans can expect a high-octane contest packed with twists, momentum shifts and moments of brilliance.

Needless to say, fans would be excited to catch all of the action as it plays out, and while paid live streaming and TV broadcast options are available, some would also like to learn about any free options.

SA vs NZ T20 WC: Free Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final live stream for free in India. 

The match will be streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website, which requires a paid subscription. However, there is a way to watch for free on TV.

SA vs NZ T20 WC: Free TV Broadcast

DD Sports will broadcast South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final for free on TV.

For South Africa, this match is a chance to maintain their flawless run in this tournament and edge closer to a long-awaited maiden T20 World Cup triumph. For New Zealand, it is another opportunity to prove their big-stage pedigree and shatter the Proteas’ unbeaten streak.

There is no margin for error now. A coveted place in the final awaits the winner, while the loser’s campaign ends abruptly. Under the lights at Eden Gardens, two heavyweights will collide, and only one will keep their title dream alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the South Africa vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final be held?

The blockbuster showdown will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This venue is known for its roaring crowds and big-match drama.

Can I watch the South Africa vs. New Zealand semi-final for free online?

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the South Africa vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final live stream for free in India. The match will be streamed on JioHotstar, which requires a paid subscription.

Is there a free TV broadcast option for the SA vs. NZ semi-final?

Yes, DD Sports will broadcast the South Africa vs. New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final for free on TV.

What are the stakes for South Africa and New Zealand in this semi-final?

For South Africa, it's a chance to maintain their unbeaten run and move closer to a maiden T20 World Cup title. New Zealand aims to prove their big-stage pedigree and end South Africa's streak.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Semi-final SA Vs NZ South Africa Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi-final
