South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Final: Free Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: The business end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is here, and the first semi-final is set to ignite the stage. Unbeaten and brimming with confidence, Aiden Markram’s South Africa are ready for their sternest test yet as they take on Mitchell Santner’s resilient New Zealand. The blockbuster showdown will light up the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue famed for its roaring crowds and big-match drama. With firepower in both batting line-ups and world-class options with the ball, fans can expect a high-octane contest packed with twists, momentum shifts and moments of brilliance.

Needless to say, fans would be excited to catch all of the action as it plays out, and while paid live streaming and TV broadcast options are available, some would also like to learn about any free options.

SA vs NZ T20 WC: Free Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there is no way to watch South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final live stream for free in India.

The match will be streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website, which requires a paid subscription. However, there is a way to watch for free on TV.

SA vs NZ T20 WC: Free TV Broadcast

DD Sports will broadcast South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final for free on TV.

For South Africa, this match is a chance to maintain their flawless run in this tournament and edge closer to a long-awaited maiden T20 World Cup triumph. For New Zealand, it is another opportunity to prove their big-stage pedigree and shatter the Proteas’ unbeaten streak.

There is no margin for error now. A coveted place in the final awaits the winner, while the loser’s campaign ends abruptly. Under the lights at Eden Gardens, two heavyweights will collide, and only one will keep their title dream alive.