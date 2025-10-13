South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's World Cup Clash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSouth Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's World Cup Clash

Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details for the upcoming South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match for India as well as other regions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
South Africa gear up to take on Bangladesh next at the ICC Women's World Cup. They are positioned fourth on the table, behind Australia, England, and India.

Bangladesh would look to put up a fight in hopes of moving up the table too, currently at sixth. For those interested, here are the live streaming and TV Broadcast details of this match.

ICC Women's World Cup: SAF vs BAN Live Streaming

The South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

SAF-W vs BAN-W: TV Broadcast Details

The TV broadcast of the South Africa vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup clash will be shown on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Here are the related details for other regions:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

SAF-W vs BAN-W: Toss Result

The toss for the South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup match was conducted at 2:30 PM IST. BAN's captain, Nigar Sultana Joty, won and chose to bat first.

The match kicked off at 3:00 PM IST.

SAF vs BAN: World Cup Squads

Here are the full squads of South Africa and Bangladesh in this Women's World Cup:

SAF - Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

BAN - Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

