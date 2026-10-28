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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: South Africa Fan Trolls Nathan Lyon With Sandpaper In Brutal Reminder Of Scandal

WATCH: South Africa Fan Trolls Nathan Lyon With Sandpaper In Brutal Reminder Of Scandal

Nathan Lyon faced cheeky fan taunts at Newlands as a sandpaper stunt revived memories of Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon became the target of a pointed reminder of his team’s troubled past during the third Test against South Africa, when a spectator displayed a piece of sandpaper near the boundary. The incident brought an uncomfortable chapter in Australian cricket back into focus, with the match taking place at Newlands in Cape Town, the same venue associated with the infamous ball-tampering scandal of 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
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Newlands Crowd Revives Memories Of 2018 Controversy

The sandpaper incident carried particular significance because of what unfolded at the Cape Town Test nearly eight years earlier.

During Australia’s 2018 series against South Africa, television cameras captured Cameron Bancroft attempting to alter the ball’s condition using sandpaper.

The revelation triggered a major crisis for Australian cricket, attracting widespread criticism and leading to severe disciplinary action against three senior players.

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Then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were each banned for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

The scandal damaged Australia’s standing in world cricket and became one of the most notorious episodes of the modern game.

The image of sandpaper became inseparable from the controversy, making the spectator’s stunt an unmistakable reference to the incident.

Australia’s South Africa Return Brings Old Wounds Back

Australia’s appearance at Newlands has provided a backdrop for the resurfacing of those memories, particularly with the third Test carrying significance in the series.

For South African fans, the gesture offered an opportunity to tease their opponents over a scandal that unfolded on home soil.

Although the moment involving Lyon was a brief incident during play, it quickly became a talking point because of its historical context.

The rivalry between Australia and South Africa has long featured intense competition, and the sandpaper reference added another layer to the contest.

For Australian cricket, the episode remains a reminder that the consequences of the 2018 scandal have extended well beyond the suspensions imposed at the time. 

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nathan Lyon South Africa Vs Australia SA Vs AUS Test Sandpaper Scandal
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