WATCH: South Africa Fan Trolls Nathan Lyon With Sandpaper In Brutal Reminder Of Scandal

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon became the target of a pointed reminder of his team’s troubled past during the third Test against South Africa, when a spectator displayed a piece of sandpaper near the boundary. The incident brought an uncomfortable chapter in Australian cricket back into focus, with the match taking place at Newlands in Cape Town, the same venue associated with the infamous ball-tampering scandal of 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale (@dalebark.golf)

Newlands Crowd Revives Memories Of 2018 Controversy

The sandpaper incident carried particular significance because of what unfolded at the Cape Town Test nearly eight years earlier.

During Australia’s 2018 series against South Africa, television cameras captured Cameron Bancroft attempting to alter the ball’s condition using sandpaper.

The revelation triggered a major crisis for Australian cricket, attracting widespread criticism and leading to severe disciplinary action against three senior players.

Also Check || WATCH: Fans Storm Pitch After Tier 4 Club Beats Premier League Champion Arsenal

Then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were each banned for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

The scandal damaged Australia’s standing in world cricket and became one of the most notorious episodes of the modern game.

The image of sandpaper became inseparable from the controversy, making the spectator’s stunt an unmistakable reference to the incident.

Australia’s South Africa Return Brings Old Wounds Back

Australia’s appearance at Newlands has provided a backdrop for the resurfacing of those memories, particularly with the third Test carrying significance in the series.

For South African fans, the gesture offered an opportunity to tease their opponents over a scandal that unfolded on home soil.

Although the moment involving Lyon was a brief incident during play, it quickly became a talking point because of its historical context.

The rivalry between Australia and South Africa has long featured intense competition, and the sandpaper reference added another layer to the contest.

For Australian cricket, the episode remains a reminder that the consequences of the 2018 scandal have extended well beyond the suspensions imposed at the time.