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English NewsSportsCricketSouth Africa Shake Up Test Squad, Drop Star Batsman After Crushing Loss To Australia

South Africa Shake Up Test Squad, Drop Star Batsman After Crushing Loss To Australia

South Africa have reshuffled their squad for the second Test against Australia after a heavy opening defeat in Durban.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • South Africa replaced Stubbs, Breetzke joins squad for Test.
  • Ryan Rickelton assumes wicketkeeping, Rabada's return offers bowling boost.
  • Team aims to recover from heavy defeat and level series.

South Africa vs Australia Test: South Africa have made an alteration to their squad for the second Test against Australia as they look to respond after a disappointing start to the series. Tristan Stubbs has been left out of the 17-member group, with Matthew Breetzke named as his replacement. The hosts suffered a 214-run defeat in the opening Test. Ryan Rickelton is set to take over wicketkeeping responsibilities for the upcoming fixture, while attention will also be on the fitness of pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada’s Possible Return Offers South Africa Hope

Rabada was part of the squad for the first Test but did not feature in the playing XI as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury.

His potential availability for the next match could provide South Africa with a significant boost.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Gqeberha. Rabada’s return would strengthen the bowling attack as South Africa attempt to level the series.

South Africa's New Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Marcus Ackermann, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.

Read More: Yuvraj Singh Reveals How Sourav Ganguly Convinced Him To Join Delhi Capitals

The fast bowler has enjoyed considerable success against Australia in the longest format, collecting 58 wickets across 11 Tests against them.

His experience could prove valuable as the hosts look to recover from their heavy defeat.

South Africa have also taken a hit in the World Test Championship standings following the Durban result. Australia currently occupy the top position, with New Zealand second and South Africa sitting third.

Remaining Tests In The Series

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: October 18-22, Gqeberha

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test: , October 27-31, Cape Town

With two matches remaining, South Africa will be eager to respond at home.

Rabada’s fitness and the team’s ability to address the shortcomings exposed in Durban could shape the next phase of the contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes have South Africa made to their squad for the second Test against Australia?

Tristan Stubbs has been replaced by Matthew Breetzke in the 17-member squad. Ryan Rickelton is also set to take over wicketkeeping duties.

Will Kagiso Rabada play in the second Test against Australia?

Rabada was part of the squad for the first Test but did not feature due to a hamstring injury. His potential availability for the next match could provide a significant boost.

When and where is the second Test between South Africa and Australia scheduled?

The second Test is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Gqeberha. It will run from October 18-22.

What was the result of the first Test between South Africa and Australia?

South Africa suffered a 214-run defeat in the opening Test. This loss also impacted their position in the World Test Championship standings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kagiso Rabada South Africa Vs Australia Tristan Stubbs SA Vs AUS Test
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