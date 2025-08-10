Sourav Ganguly's Verdict On ODI Careers Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSourav Ganguly's Verdict On ODI Careers Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 05:35 PM (IST)

Speculation is growing about the possible ODI retirement of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli.

Having already bid farewell to Tests and T20Is, reports suggest the two stalwarts are not part of the BCCI and team management’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It’s also being hinted that the upcoming Australia tour could be their final appearance in the format.

Former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, however, believes Rohit and Kohli should continue in ODIs as long as their performance remains strong.

Calling their records “extraordinary,” Ganguly said, “Whoever performs will play. If they keep delivering, they should carry on.” He also clarified he had no official information about any retirement plans.

"It’s difficult to say. Whoever does well will play. If they do well, they should continue. Kohli’s one-day record is phenomenal, even Rohit Sharma’s. Both of them are phenomenal in white-ball cricket,” he said during an event.

On India’s prospects in the T20 Asia Cup starting September 9 in Dubai, Ganguly expressed confidence.

He pointed out that the team’s break after the intense five-Test series in England was crucial and that India’s ODI strength makes them strong contenders.

“They are in the middle of a break. After the IPL, they played five Tests and now they will play the Asia Cup from September 9.”

"India are very strong, and if they are strong in red-ball cricket, they are even stronger in white-ball cricket. So, in my opinion, India are favourites, and beating them on those good Dubai wickets will be very tough.”

When asked about Shubman Gill’s future as India’s Test captain, Sourav Ganguly said: "He’s India’s Test captain, and his future is full of promise.”

Ganguly also confirmed that he is preparing for a return to cricket administration, stating that he would submit his nomination for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president’s post if the members desired. The former BCCI chief had earlier served as CAB president from mid-2015 to October 2019.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli BCCI Sourav Ganguly ROHIT SHARMA
Embed widget