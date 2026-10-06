Sourav Ganguly Returns To IPL, Takes Charge As Head Coach

Sourav Ganguly, one of India's most celebrated cricket captains, is set to embark on a new chapter in the Indian Premier League after being appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2027 season. This will be Ganguly's first stint as the head coach of an IPL franchise.

Ganguly is no stranger to the Delhi Capitals setup. He previously served as the team's Director of Cricket and was also part of the coaching staff during Ricky Ponting's tenure as head coach. He now returns to the franchise after the departure of the coaching team led by Hemang Badani.

The former India captain also recently took up his first coaching assignment with Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. His vast experience extends beyond coaching, having previously served as BCCI President and held the top position at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Delhi Capitals announced the appointment through a video shared on social media, declaring that 'Dadagiri' will be back in charge from IPL 2027 onwards. In the video, Ganguly made it clear that he is ready to move beyond watching from the sidelines and wants to be right in the middle of the action as the franchise's head coach.

"You think there comes a time when you've done enough, seen enough, achieved enough, when you can step back, watch from the sidelines, guide, believe, and for a while, that's enough. At least, that's what I thought. But every now and then, something reminds you why you started. For me, this team did. Delhi has been waiting for its time. It's time now for Delhi. Tiger is back," Ganguly can be heard saying in the video.

Dilli, it's time for Dadagiri 🐅 Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers 🔥 https://t.co/EMTPQ9TB64 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026

Ganguly's familiarity with the Delhi Capitals squad, combined with his aggressive leadership style and tactical understanding, could bring a fresh approach to the franchise. DC will hope his arrival can finally help them end their long wait for an IPL title, having never won the competition since its inception in 2008.

IPL 2027 season will also mark the return of Delhi's local star Rishabh Pant, who is set to rejoin the franchise after spending the previous couple of seasons with Lucknow Super Giants.

With the new coaching staff now in place, Ganguly's first major task will be to work on the retention strategy and identify potential targets ahead of the upcoming IPL auction.