Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Over Defamatory Social Media Content: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sourav Ganguly filed police complaint over alleged defamatory content.

Complaint targets Facebook page 'Sourav Ganguly fans', Sportzwiki.

FIR reportedly registered, alleging content sought to harm his reputation.

Sourav Ganguly FIR: Former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has approached the police over alleged defamatory content circulating on social media. According to reports, Ganguly filed a formal complaint with Kolkata Police, alleging that a Facebook page titled 'Sourav Ganguly fans' was being used to spread content aimed at damaging his reputation. The complaint also reportedly mentions sports media platform Sportzwiki. Following the submission of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Thakurpukur Police Station.

The development marks the latest instance of a prominent sporting figure seeking legal recourse over online content and social media activity.

Ganguly Seeks Action Over Alleged Reputation Damage

In his complaint, Ganguly reportedly expressed concern over the nature of the content being circulated and its potential impact on his public image.

"Being a public figure, I understand that opinions and criticism are a part of public life; however, spreading misleading, defamatory, and damaging content with the intention of harming my reputation is unacceptable and requires appropriate legal action, I therefore request you to kindly register my complaint against the individuals/group operating this page and take necessary action as per the applicable laws,"

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One Of Indian Cricket's Most Influential Leaders

Sourav Ganguly remains one of the most significant figures in Indian cricket history. While his trophy cabinet may not match those of later captains such as MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, his contribution to transforming India's approach and mindset on the international stage is widely acknowledged.

Under his leadership, India emerged as a more competitive and aggressive side during an era largely dominated by Australia. Ganguly guided the team to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup and also shared the ICC Champions Trophy title with Sri Lanka.

His tenure is often credited with nurturing a generation of cricketers who would go on to shape Indian cricket for years to come. Notably, Dhoni made his international debut under Ganguly's captaincy before establishing himself as one of the game's most successful leaders.