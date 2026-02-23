Shikhar Dhawan, also known as the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket, got married on February 21, 2026.
Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures
Sophie Shine has taken to Instagram to share the latest chapters of her "fairytale" wedding with Shikhar Dhawan. See the latest photos of the newlyweds.
The "Gabbar" of Indian cricket is officially off the market, and the celebration continues to unfold on social media. Following their intimate wedding on February 21, 2026, Gabbar's new wife, Sophie Shine, has shared a series of breathtaking new photographs with her husband, Shikhar Dhawan, capturing the essence of what she described as "our own fairytale".
The latest posts give fans an inside look at the couple’s journey through their wedding weekend in the Delhi-NCR region, ranging from vibrant pre-wedding rituals to the sophisticated elegance of their reception.
Inside the Fairytale: Sophie Shine’s Latest Photo Dump
In her most recent Instagram updates, Sophie Shine, now Mrs. Dhawan, shared glimpses of the couple’s coordinated looks and candid moments of joy.
The Sacred Rituals: One of the most poignant images shows the couple with their hands joined during the Vedic rituals, both adorned with traditional garlands of baby’s breath and pink roses. Another candid shot captures the duo in prayer, smiling as they embark on their journey together.
Royal Portraits: The gallery features a striking portrait of the groom, Shikhar Dhawan, in his white-on-white embroidered sherwani and a pearl-and-emerald sarpech on his turban. Sophie Shine is also seen in a dramatic solo portrait, showcasing the full detail of her champagne-ivory lehenga with its 3D floral embroidery and pearl-draped bodice.
The Emerald Connection: Several photos emphasize the couple's choice of jewelry, with both Dhawan and Sophie wearing layered emerald and diamond necklaces that pop against their ivory attire.
The couple’s posts have been met with a wave of "mubarkaan" from the netizens.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Shikhar Dhawan get married?
Who is Shikhar Dhawan's wife?
Shikhar Dhawan's wife is Sophie Shine. She has been sharing photos from their wedding celebrations.
Where did the wedding celebrations take place?
The wedding celebrations for Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine took place in the Delhi-NCR region.
What kind of photos has Sophie Shine shared?
Sophie Shine has shared photos from pre-wedding rituals, sacred rituals, and their reception, showcasing their coordinated looks and joyful moments.