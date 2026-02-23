Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures

Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures

Sophie Shine has taken to Instagram to share the latest chapters of her "fairytale" wedding with Shikhar Dhawan. See the latest photos of the newlyweds.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The "Gabbar" of Indian cricket is officially off the market, and the celebration continues to unfold on social media. Following their intimate wedding on February 21, 2026, Gabbar's new wife, Sophie Shine, has shared a series of breathtaking new photographs with her husband, Shikhar Dhawan, capturing the essence of what she described as "our own fairytale".

The latest posts give fans an inside look at the couple’s journey through their wedding weekend in the Delhi-NCR region, ranging from vibrant pre-wedding rituals to the sophisticated elegance of their reception.

Watch Post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

Inside the Fairytale: Sophie Shine’s Latest Photo Dump

In her most recent Instagram updates, Sophie Shine, now Mrs. Dhawan, shared glimpses of the couple’s coordinated looks and candid moments of joy.

The Sacred Rituals: One of the most poignant images shows the couple with their hands joined during the Vedic rituals, both adorned with traditional garlands of baby’s breath and pink roses. Another candid shot captures the duo in prayer, smiling as they embark on their journey together.

Royal Portraits: The gallery features a striking portrait of the groom, Shikhar Dhawan, in his white-on-white embroidered sherwani and a pearl-and-emerald sarpech on his turban. Sophie Shine is also seen in a dramatic solo portrait, showcasing the full detail of her champagne-ivory lehenga with its 3D floral embroidery and pearl-draped bodice.

The Emerald Connection: Several photos emphasize the couple's choice of jewelry, with both Dhawan and Sophie wearing layered emerald and diamond necklaces that pop against their ivory attire.

Watch Photos


Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures


Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures


Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures


Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures


Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures


Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures

 

The couple’s posts have been met with a wave of "mubarkaan" from the netizens. 

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Shikhar Dhawan get married?

Shikhar Dhawan, also known as the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket, got married on February 21, 2026.

Who is Shikhar Dhawan's wife?

Shikhar Dhawan's wife is Sophie Shine. She has been sharing photos from their wedding celebrations.

Where did the wedding celebrations take place?

The wedding celebrations for Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine took place in the Delhi-NCR region.

What kind of photos has Sophie Shine shared?

Sophie Shine has shared photos from pre-wedding rituals, sacred rituals, and their reception, showcasing their coordinated looks and joyful moments.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Wife Sophie Shine Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Pictures Shikhar Dhawan Wedding
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures
Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan - Check The Latest Pictures
Cricket
Will MS Dhoni Really Play In IPL 2026? CSK CEO Breaks Silence On Thala's Role
Will MS Dhoni Really Play In IPL 2026? CSK CEO Breaks Silence On Thala's Role
Cricket
Most IPL Player of the Match Awards In History: Top 5 Match-Winners Ranked
Most IPL Player of the Match Awards In History: Top 5 Match-Winners Ranked
Cricket
PCB To Challenge Alleged ‘Shadow Ban’ On Pakistan Cricketers In The Hundred
PCB To Challenge Alleged ‘Shadow Ban’ On Pakistan Cricketers In The Hundred
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget