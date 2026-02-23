Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The "Gabbar" of Indian cricket is officially off the market, and the celebration continues to unfold on social media. Following their intimate wedding on February 21, 2026, Gabbar's new wife, Sophie Shine, has shared a series of breathtaking new photographs with her husband, Shikhar Dhawan, capturing the essence of what she described as "our own fairytale".

The latest posts give fans an inside look at the couple’s journey through their wedding weekend in the Delhi-NCR region, ranging from vibrant pre-wedding rituals to the sophisticated elegance of their reception.

Watch Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

Inside the Fairytale: Sophie Shine’s Latest Photo Dump

In her most recent Instagram updates, Sophie Shine, now Mrs. Dhawan, shared glimpses of the couple’s coordinated looks and candid moments of joy.

The Sacred Rituals: One of the most poignant images shows the couple with their hands joined during the Vedic rituals, both adorned with traditional garlands of baby’s breath and pink roses. Another candid shot captures the duo in prayer, smiling as they embark on their journey together.

Royal Portraits: The gallery features a striking portrait of the groom, Shikhar Dhawan, in his white-on-white embroidered sherwani and a pearl-and-emerald sarpech on his turban. Sophie Shine is also seen in a dramatic solo portrait, showcasing the full detail of her champagne-ivory lehenga with its 3D floral embroidery and pearl-draped bodice.

The Emerald Connection: Several photos emphasize the couple's choice of jewelry, with both Dhawan and Sophie wearing layered emerald and diamond necklaces that pop against their ivory attire.

Watch Photos

























The couple’s posts have been met with a wave of "mubarkaan" from the netizens.