WATCH: Rinku Singh's Fiancée Joins CJP Protest, Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar

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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rinku Singh's Fiancée Priya Saroj Joins CJP Protest, Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar

WATCH: Rinku Singh's Fiancée Priya Saroj Joins CJP Protest, Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Rinku Singh's fiancée, SP MP Priya Saroj, has publicly joined the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest demanding education reforms.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj joined education reform protest.
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk maintains 18-day hunger strike there.
  • Protestors demand Minister Pradhan's resignation over exam irregularities.
  • Pradhan dismissed claims; MP Saroj pledged parliamentary action.

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj joined a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday in support of demands for reforms in the country's education system. Saroj, who is engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, attended the demonstration to express support for students and activists raising concerns over recent examination controversies.

Protest Calls For Accountability Over Examination Issues

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical youth group founded by Abhijeet Dipke. The group has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding the ministry responsible for alleged irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also attended the protest. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 20 days as part of the campaign.

Priya Saroj Promises To Raise The Issue In Parliament

Before addressing the gathering, Priya Saroj met Wangchuk at the protest site. Speaking to the crowd, she said:

"I haven't come here as an MP; I have come as a representative of the youth and students."

She also assured protesters that their concerns would be raised in Parliament.

"I will raise this issue from the House to the streets."

Calling For unity among the protesters, she added:

"They will try to divide us and spread hatred among us. We must continue our struggle with determination."

WATCH VIDEO

Government Rejects Protest Demands

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the protest, describing the group as a "B team" of people who do not believe in the country's progress.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. However, the organisers have said the campaign will continue, with plans to march towards Parliament in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended the protest at Jantar Mantar?

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and members of the Cockroach Janta Party joined the demonstration.

What are the main demands of the protest?

Protesters are demanding reforms in the education system and accountability for examination irregularities, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What is Sonam Wangchuk's involvement in the protest?

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 18 days as part of the campaign.

How has the government responded to the protest demands?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the protest, labeling the group as a

Who organized the protest demanding education reforms?

The protest was organized by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical youth group founded by Abhijeet Dipke.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Jantar Mantar Protest Priya Saroj CJP Protest
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