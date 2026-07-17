WATCH: Rinku Singh's Fiancée Joins CJP Protest, Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj joined education reform protest.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk maintains 18-day hunger strike there.

Protestors demand Minister Pradhan's resignation over exam irregularities.

Pradhan dismissed claims; MP Saroj pledged parliamentary action.

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj joined a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday in support of demands for reforms in the country's education system. Saroj, who is engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, attended the demonstration to express support for students and activists raising concerns over recent examination controversies.

Protest Calls For Accountability Over Examination Issues

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical youth group founded by Abhijeet Dipke. The group has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding the ministry responsible for alleged irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also attended the protest. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 20 days as part of the campaign.

Priya Saroj Promises To Raise The Issue In Parliament

Before addressing the gathering, Priya Saroj met Wangchuk at the protest site. Speaking to the crowd, she said:

"I haven't come here as an MP; I have come as a representative of the youth and students."

She also assured protesters that their concerns would be raised in Parliament.

"I will raise this issue from the House to the streets."

Calling For unity among the protesters, she added:

"They will try to divide us and spread hatred among us. We must continue our struggle with determination."

WATCH VIDEO

Samajwadi Party MP and cricketer Rinku Singh's fiance, Priya Saroj, now joins CJP protest 🤯



This is a political protest just to grab power. It has nothing to do with students.

pic.twitter.com/Apr3rEknUh — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 14, 2026

Government Rejects Protest Demands

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the protest, describing the group as a "B team" of people who do not believe in the country's progress.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. However, the organisers have said the campaign will continue, with plans to march towards Parliament in the coming days.