HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Set To Become Indore's 'Newest Daughter-In-Law'

Smriti Mandhana Set To Become Indore's 'Newest Daughter-In-Law'

Palash Muchhal, known for films like Dishkiyaoon and Bhootnath Returns, revealed their relationship publicly, putting to rest years of speculation.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana is currently in Indore, where Team India takes on England in a crucial ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match.

Amid the cricketing action, news broke that Mandhana is set to become Indore’s daughter-in-law, as confirmed by film producer and singer Palash Muchhal, who is reportedly her fiancé.

“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say,” Muchhal told reporters.

While several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, have married Bollywood personalities, this marks a rare instance of a cricket star bride and a Bollywood groom.

Palash, 30, known for films like Dishkiyaoon and Bhootnath Returns, revealed their relationship publicly, putting to rest years of speculation since their rumored dating began in 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

The Indian team, currently in Indore for their fifth World Cup match at Holkar Stadium, has had a mixed tournament. After wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, India faced setbacks in consecutive losses to South Africa and Australia, making today’s clash against England pivotal.

Muchhal also wished the Indian cricket team the very best for their important Sunday clash against England at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

"My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country," he added.

Crucial match for India 

India’s recent defeats to South Africa and Australia have put extra pressure on the team, making their upcoming match against England vital for keeping semifinal hopes alive.

With Australia and South Africa already securing their semifinal berths, India is now expected to compete with New Zealand and England for the remaining two spots in the tournament’s top four.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
