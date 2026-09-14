WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Walks Away! Mohsin Naqvi Left Waiting As India Skip Trophy Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian women's team refused trophy presentation from Mohsin Naqvi.

Smriti Mandhana returned seeing Naqvi on stage for ceremony.

Action mirrored men's team's stance against Pakistan official in 2025.

India Women's Asia Cup Trophy Row: India produced a dominant performance in Dubai to win a record-extending eighth ACC Women’s Asia Cup title, but the celebrations were followed by a striking moment. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side did not return to the field to collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi. In fact, a video circulating on social media now shows star batter Smriti Mandhana walking back towards the dressing room while Naqvi remains on the presentation stage.

Mohsin Naqvi was standing on the podium to present the trophy. When Smriti Mandhana came out and saw him standing there, she went back into the dressing room.😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/al1fQ6wXu5 September 13, 2026

The development has attracted significant attention because of the political tensions that have increasingly spilled into India-Pakistan cricketing encounters.

Smriti Mandhana Video Adds To Trophy Saga

An unusually long gap of more than 30 minutes reportedly separated the end of the final and the beginning of the trophy ceremony.

During that period, the Indian players gathered on the field for a team huddle. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were also present during the discussion.

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Following the huddle, visuals indicated that the Indian team moved towards the dressing room instead of remaining on the field for the presentation.

The images of Mandhana returning inside have since gained traction online, particularly because Naqvi was waiting on stage to hand over the trophy after Sri Lanka were beaten in the final.

Women Echo Men's Asia Cup Stance

The incident also mirrors what unfolded with India’s men’s team during the previous Asia Cup.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated sharply after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

During the Asia Cup later that year, the men's team refused to shake hands with Pakistan players and also declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi’s dual role as Pakistan’s Interior Minister has added another political dimension to the controversy.

During the 2025 Asia Cup, he was also criticised over social media posts that promoted Pakistan’s unverified claims about Indian military aircraft.

The decision by Harmanpreet and her teammates to stay away from the presentation has therefore been viewed as a continuation of the earlier stance taken by the men’s side.