India Women's Captain Named UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, Sachin Tendulkar Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana appointed UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate, focusing girls' rights.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar welcomed Mandhana, backing children's rights advocacy.

She will promote girls' health, sports, and equal opportunities.

India women's cricket captain Smriti Mandhana has been appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate, adding a new responsibility to her career beyond the cricket field. The announcement was made on Sunday, October 11, to mark the International Day of the Girl. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar welcomed Mandhana to the organisation, backing her role in promoting children's rights and equal opportunities for girls.

Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Smriti Mandhana To UNICEF India

Tendulkar, who serves as UNICEF Ambassador for South Asia, congratulated Mandhana on her appointment through a post on X. He expressed confidence that the Indian cricketer would use her influence to support children's rights and inspire young people.

“Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it,” Tendulkar wrote.

WATCH POST

Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2026

Mandhana's appointment is aimed at strengthening UNICEF India's efforts to promote children's rights, with a particular focus on adolescent girls. In her new role, she will support initiatives designed to improve girls' health and well-being, encourage their participation in sports and help them access equal opportunities to fulfil their potential.

The announcement coincides with the International Day of the Girl, observed annually on October 11. The day highlights girls' rights, safety and leadership while drawing attention to the social barriers that can limit their choices and opportunities.

What Smriti Mandhana Said About Her New Role

Mandhana said she was honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Reflecting on her own journey in cricket, she emphasised the importance of opportunity, determination and encouragement in helping young people achieve their ambitions.

“I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity. With hard work, determination and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential,” Mandhana said.

The left-handed batter has previously supported UNICEF-ICC campaigns focused on gender equality and life skills, as well as UNICEF's Promise to Children campaign. Her latest appointment builds on that association, with an emphasis on helping girls participate in sports and develop their abilities.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said Mandhana's journey from an aspiring athlete to an international cricket star could inspire young girls. She highlighted the importance of investing in girls' rights, leadership and well-being, adding that UNICEF looked forward to working with Mandhana to expand opportunities for girls to learn, play and lead.