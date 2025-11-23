Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Smriti Mandhana To Marry Palash Muchhal: Date, Venue, Guest List & More

Smriti Mandhana To Marry Palash Muchhal: Date, Venue, Guest List & More

The wedding ceremony will remain private, attended only by close friends and family, keeping the focus on the couple rather than the spotlight of media attention.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Women's World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal today in a close-knit, intimate ceremony.

Breaking away from conventional trends, the wedding is scheduled as an afternoon event, following a week of pre-wedding celebrations that gave fans a glimpse of a more personal side of Mandhana, beyond her usual reserved persona.

The couple, who have been together for several years, will exchange vows in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana’s hometown, on November 23, 2025.

The ceremony will remain private, attended only by close friends and family, keeping the focus on the couple rather than the spotlight of media attention.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Journey

Their love story reportedly began in 2019 when they met through mutual friends in Mumbai’s creative circles. A deep connection formed quickly, and despite the high-profile nature of their careers - Smriti as a leading cricketer and Palash as a prominent Bollywood music composer - they nurtured their relationship privately for several years.

This period of discretion allowed them to dedicate themselves fully to their professional lives.

It was not until July 2024, marking their five-year anniversary, that they publicly acknowledged their relationship through a heartfelt social media post, blending their personal and public lives. Their bond is known for mutual support, exemplified by Palash’s grand gestures following Mandhana’s victory in Women’s ODI World Cup.

The relationship reached a romantic peak when Palash proposed at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Leading a blindfolded Mandhana onto the pitch where she had just captained India to victory, he knelt and presented a ring, creating a moment that merged her professional achievements with their personal commitment.

In a lasting testament to his love, Palash also got a tattoo of Mandhana’s initials and jersey number, ‘SM18’, on his forearm, symbolizing his admiration and devotion.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti Mandhana Marriage Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
