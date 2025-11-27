Smriti Mandhana Story: Small-Town Girl Who Conquered World Cricket

Smriti Mandhana's love for cricket took shape in childhood, inspired by watching her brother play, and eventually transformed her into one of India’s most accomplished left-handed openers. Over the years, she has built a remarkable career across international cricket and global T20 leagues, earning multiple records, accolades, and leadership roles.

As a young girl Smriti used to follow her brother to his cricket practice, carrying hopes even while simply watching him leave with his kit bag. One day, seeing her brother’s picture in the newspaper, she asked herself: "Will my name ever be in the paper?" From that moment, Smriti decided cricket would be her own path.

That little girl - Smriti Mandhana - is now vice-captain of Indian women's cricket team. On November 2nd, in a historic achievement, her contributions ended India’s 52-year wait since 1973 and played a pivotal role in winning the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Early Life & First Steps in Cricket

Smriti was born in Mumbai in July 1996, but her childhood years were spent in Madhavnagar, Sangli. She attended local schools and later studied at Chitmanrao College of Commerce. Cricket was always part of her home's rhythm - her father and brother played locally. Watching her brother sparked something in her, and soon the sport itself became her passion.

At a young age, her father began bowling to her. She would eagerly urge him, saying: “Bowl a little faster.” From just 15 yards, he’d increase the pace - and the young girl would bravely drive the ball. Her father recognized a budding cricketer. Following that, she enrolled at the academy of junior state coach Anant Tambwekar in Sangli.

Remarkably, by age nine she was selected for the Under-15 team; by eleven, she had moved up to Under-19 - a rapid rise that hinted at a bright future.

Domestic Breakthrough & International Debut

At just sixteen, Smriti announced herself on the domestic scene with an unbeaten 224 - the first List A double century in Indian women’s cricket history.

In 2013, aged 17, she made her debut for Team India in both ODIs and T20s. A year later, in 2014, she played her first Test match against England. On the 2016 tour of Australia, she notched up her maiden international century.

Her journey, however, wasn’t always smooth. In 2017 she suffered a serious ACL injury and was sidelined for five months. But she bounced back. Upon returning, she scored another century in the World Cup - a powerful testament to her resilience and talent.

Rise to Stardom & Legendary Status

Post-2016, Smriti didn’t just shine for India - she also dominated global leagues. She featured in tournaments like the Big Bash, The Hundred, and the WCSL. In domestic leagues too, she proved her mettle: as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), she led the team to titles - further cementing her star status.

She went on to become the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three international formats (Test, ODI, T20). She holds several records - including the fastest 4,000 ODI runs for India and the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman.

As vice-captain during the 2025 World Cup, she played a central role in India’s triumph, adding her 14th ODI century to her name. Today, with more than 9,500 international runs, Smriti Mandhana isn’t just a cricketing icon - she’s a powerful inspiration for countless young players.

What’s Her Worth Off the Field?

Smriti's estimated net worth is ₹33 crore. (Roughly US$4 million, based on current exchange rates.) Her earnings come from her BCCI ‘A’-grade contract, match fees, her WPL earnings - including a ₹3.40 crore contract with RCB - and numerous brand endorsements.