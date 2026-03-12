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HomeSportsCricket£50,000 Deal! Smriti Mandhana Signed By Manchester Super Giants In The Hundred

£50,000 Deal! Smriti Mandhana Signed By Manchester Super Giants In The Hundred

Smriti Mandhana & Richa Ghosh have secured £50,000 contracts with Manchester Super Giants for the 2026 season of The Hundred. Here's a list of Indian stars who have landed deals in The Hundred.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Smriti Mandhana Signed By Manchester Super Giants In The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants finalized their roster for the 2026 edition of The Hundred. Following India's spectacular win in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, opening batter Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh emerged as the marquee acquisitions of the draft, each securing contracts worth £50,000 (approximately ₹61 lakh). The auction held on March 11 saw 178 players go under the hammer, though the Super Giants moved decisively to secure their core well before the final bidding began.

The Super Giants Strategy for Mandhana and Ghosh

Manchester Super Giants opted for a blend of established leadership and explosive power by signing Smriti Mandhana and Australian great Meg Lanning directly to their squad prior to the auction. According to reports from the draft room, the franchise viewed Mandhana as a non-negotiable asset given her current form on the international circuit.

During the main draft, the franchise also secured Richa Ghosh for £50,000. Interestingly, Manchester was the sole bidder for the Indian wicketkeeper, allowing them to acquire one of the world's most dangerous middle-order hitters without a bidding war. The team has also retained England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, creating a formidable spine for the competition.

Deepti Sharma Joins Sunrisers Leeds

While the Super Giants dominated the headlines with their Indian acquisitions, Sunrisers Leeds acted quickly to bring in experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma. According to tournament details, Leeds secured Sharma for £27,500 (approximately ₹34 lakh) after opening the bidding without facing any external competition.

However, the draft was not a success for all Indian aspirants. Yastika Bhatia and Sri Charani both went unsold as franchises prioritized specific budget allocations. Each women’s team operated with a total salary cap of £880,000, with Manchester Super Giants and Sunrisers Leeds entering the auction with remaining purses of £570,000 each.

The Hundred 2026 Tournament Schedule

The Hundred 2026 Schedule: The upcoming season of The Hundred is scheduled to begin on July 21, running through to the final on August 16. The league continues to be a primary destination for Indian stars looking to bridge the gap between the WPL and the domestic season. With Mandhana and Ghosh now locked into the Manchester lineup, the franchise enters the summer as one of the heavy favorites for the title.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the marquee Indian signings for the Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred 2026?

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were the marquee Indian signings for the Manchester Super Giants, each securing contracts worth £50,000.

What was the cost of Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh's contracts?

Both Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh secured contracts worth £50,000 (approximately ₹61 lakh).

Which Indian all-rounder was acquired by Sunrisers Leeds?

Deepti Sharma was acquired by Sunrisers Leeds for £27,500 (approximately ₹34 lakh).

When does The Hundred 2026 tournament begin and end?

The Hundred 2026 is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude with the final on August 16.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Smriti Mandhana The Hundred Richa Ghosh Manchester Super Giants
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