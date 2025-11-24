Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts From Instagram Amid Father’s Health Scare

Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts From Instagram Amid Father’s Health Scare

With her father’s health taking priority, Smriti Mandhana has decided to postpone her wedding with Palash Muchhal indefinitely, as revealed by her manager.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian women’s cricket team vice captain and opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, was set to tie the knot with Indian music composer, Palash Muchhal in Sangli on November 23.

Preparations were in full swing, but the celebrations came to an abrupt halt on Sunday morning, when Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suddenly fell ill during breakfast.

What initially appeared to be a minor health issue escalated rapidly, forcing the family to rush him to a nearby hospital. Doctors are currently monitoring his condition closely. With her father’s health taking priority, Smriti has decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely, as revealed by her manager.

Smriti Removes Wedding Posts From Social Media

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed that the ceremony will only take place once her father has fully recovered.

The Indian cricketer has now removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account (@smriti_mandhana). Fans, who were eagerly awaiting the celebrations, were taken by surprise after noticing the sudden disappearance of the content.

Just days earlier, Smriti had announced the wedding through a light-hearted Instagram reel featuring teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, a reel that is no longer visible on her profile.

Whether the post has been deleted or temporarily hidden remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal’s proposal to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which was where she won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with India, is still available on his social media handle (@Palaash Muchhal). He had shared the special moment on November 21.

Check Out: WATCH: Palaash Muchhal Proposes To Smriti Mandhana Inside Women's World Cup Final Stadium

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
