Smriti Mandhana Missing From The Great Indian Kapil Show: Fans Speculate

Recent promos for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix have confirmed that while the Indian Women’s Cricket Team will appear as guests, star batter Smriti Mandhana is notably absent.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 4), scheduled to stream on Saturday, December 27, 2025, was filmed to celebrate the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s historic World Cup triumph.

While the trailer features prominent faces like Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma, fans were quick to notice that the team’s vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, was missing from the festivities.

The Reason: A Focus on Privacy

The primary reason for Mandhana’s absence is believed to be related to her personal life. Earlier in December 2024/2025, Mandhana made headlines after her wedding to music composer Palaash Muchhal was reportedly called off.

At the time, Mandhana took to social media to address the speculation, stating that she is a private person and requesting space for both families to move on.

Reports suggest that the Kapil Sharma Show episode was being filmed during this tumultuous period, and Mandhana chose to skip the public appearance to avoid the inevitable focus on her personal affairs rather than her professional achievements.

Mandhana’s Presence Still Felt

Despite her physical absence, Smriti’s teammates ensured she was part of the conversation. In a lighthearted moment from the promo, Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that it was actually Smriti who convinced Harmanpreet Kaur to perform bhangra after their World Cup win.

Jemimah joked that while the Captain doesn't always listen to the squad, Smriti had "threatened" to stop talking to her for life if she didn't celebrate with a dance on the field.

Performance and Future Outlook

While she may be avoiding the limelight of reality TV, Mandhana has remained clinical on the field. In her first match after the personal setback - a T20I against Sri Lanka - she became the first Indian woman to surpass 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Fans can next expect to see her leading the charge in India’s upcoming international fixtures, as she has clearly chosen to let her bat do the talking while keeping her private life away from the cameras.