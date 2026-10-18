Private Cricket Net, Pool, Gym: Inside India Captain Smriti Mandhana's Rs 34 Crore Luxury Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mandhana's 5,000-sq-ft home includes trophy wall, personal gym.

Her 10-acre farmhouse features private net and swimming pool.

These properties reflect her rigorous training and professional achievements.

A private cricket practice net, a personal gym and a swimming pool are among the features associated with Smriti Mandhana's properties in Sangli, Maharashtra. The India women's cricket captain's home reflects her life beyond the pitch, with a dedicated space for her cricketing achievements and facilities linked to her training routine.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Mandhana's approximately 5,000-square-foot residence was created by combining two apartments. The property is estimated to be worth around INR 34 crore, while she also reportedly owns a sprawling farmhouse spread across 10 acres in Sangli.

Inside Smriti Mandhana's 5,000-Square-Foot Home

Mandhana's main residence features a spacious living room with tall windows that allow natural light and fresh air into the space. White walls are paired with brown curtains, wooden furniture and a brown sofa, creating a warm interior.

The living area also has a dedicated display wall for the cricketer's trophies, medals and certificates. It offers a glimpse of the achievements she has accumulated during her career with India and in professional cricket.

Her bedroom features wooden flooring, framed artwork, cushions and soft toys. Another notable feature is the walk-in closet, which includes a dedicated area to store her cricket bats.

The residence combines personal touches with space to display Mandhana's sporting milestones, making the trophy wall and cricket equipment distinctive features of the home.

Private Gym And Cricket Training Facilities

Fitness remains an important part of a professional cricketer's routine, and Mandhana's home reportedly includes a personal gym equipped with exercise equipment.

The larger property portfolio also includes a farmhouse in Sangli, reportedly spread across 10 acres. Its facilities are said to include a swimming pool, a private cricket practice net, a box-cricket area and a pickleball court.

These amenities provide space for recreation as well as cricket practice. The private net and box-cricket setup are particularly relevant to a player whose schedule revolves around training and international commitments.

While the main residence is reported to cover around 5,000 square feet, the farmhouse offers a much larger outdoor setting. Together, the properties provide a look at Mandhana's life away from international cricket.

Smriti Mandhana's Rise As India Captain

Mandhana's profile extends well beyond her properties. She has become one of the leading figures in Indian women's cricket and has taken on the responsibility of captaining the national side.

In the first T20I against Zimbabwe, India secured a four-wicket victory under her leadership. She has also established herself as a prolific run-scorer in T20 internationals, among both men's and women's players.

As her responsibilities with India continue to grow, Mandhana remains in the spotlight for her performances and leadership. Her reported homes in Sangli offer another angle on the cricketer, highlighting the personal spaces and facilities associated with her life outside the game.