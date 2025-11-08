Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah & Shreyanka Rewarded By State Governments - Check Who Got How Much

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana, Jemimah & Shreyanka Rewarded By State Governments - Check Who Got How Much

Following India's triumph in Women's World Cup, several state governments have stepped forward to honor their respective players who played key roles in India’s World Cup victory.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket team created history by lifting ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy, marking a golden chapter in Indian cricket.

For their remarkable achievement, the team received ₹40 crore in prize money from ICC, while BCCI awarded ₹51 crore to players and support staff as a gesture of appreciation.

Following India's triumph, several state governments have stepped forward to honor their respective players who played key roles in India’s World Cup victory. Players have been rewarded with cash prizes worth crores of rupees, government jobs, and residential plots as recognition of their achievements.

Andhra Pradesh Government Rewards Sri Charani

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu felicitated Sri Charani, India’s left-arm spin sensation.

The state government awarded her ₹2.5 crore, along with a 1,000-square-yard residential plot. Additionally, Naidu announced that Charani would be appointed as a Group-1 officer in the Andhra Pradesh government - one of the state’s top civil service positions.

Maharashtra Government Felicitates Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues & Radha Yadav

The Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, honored three of its own - vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, batter Jemimah Rodrigues, and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav - with a cash prize of ₹2.25 crore in total.

Also, Team India’s head coach Amol Muzumdar, who also hails from Maharashtra, was presented with a ₹22.5 lakh cheque in recognition of his contribution to the team’s success.

Madhya Pradesh Government Rewards Kranti Goud 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a ₹1 crore cash prize for Kranti Goud, India’s reliable medium pacer. The CM also felicitated Kranti’s parents for their support and contribution to her cricketing journey.

Himachal Pradesh Government Honors Renuka Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a ₹1 crore reward for Renuka Thakur, who played a key role in India’s World Cup-winning campaign with her sharp bowling.

The CM also declared that Renuka would be offered a government job upon her return to the state. Sukhu personally congratulated her over the phone after India’s historic triumph and promised a grand welcome for the star pacer.

State-Wise Rewards for India’s World Cup Heroes

Sri Charani (Andhra Pradesh) – ₹2.5 crore cash prize, 1,000 sq. yard residential plot, and appointment as a Group-1 officer.

Smriti Mandhana (Maharashtra) – Part of the ₹2.25 crore reward shared among Maharashtra players.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Maharashtra) – Part of the ₹2.25 crore cash reward.

Radha Yadav (Maharashtra) – Part of the ₹2.25 crore reward from the Maharashtra government.

Amol Muzumdar (Coach, Maharashtra) – Received ₹22.5 lakh for leading Team India to the World Cup title.

Kranti Gaud (Madhya Pradesh) – Awarded ₹1 crore; her parents were also honored by the Chief Minister.

Renuka Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) – Granted ₹1 crore and offered a government job by the Himachal government.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Women's World Cup ODI World Cup Shreyanka Patil
