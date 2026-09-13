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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Smriti Mandhana Almost In Tears As She Talks About ‘Hardest Night' Of Her Life

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Almost In Tears As She Talks About ‘Hardest Night' Of Her Life

Smriti Mandhana paused before answering Raj Shamani’s question about her hardest night, then said she would only speak about cricket. Watch video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Smriti Mandhana paused before answering a personal question.
  • She referenced a World Cup, limiting discussion solely to cricket.
  • This occurred amidst public interest regarding her personal life.
  • Mandhana set clear boundaries, avoiding private matters during podcast.

Smriti Mandhana appeared to pause for several seconds when Raj Shamani asked her to recall the hardest night of her life. The India women’s cricketer then mentioned a World Cup before making it clear that she would only discuss cricket.

The exchange took place during Mandhana’s appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. The moment has attracted attention because it came amid public discussion surrounding her personal life and the wedding-related developments involving her.

Smriti Mandhana Takes A Pause Before Answering

Shamani asked Mandhana which night had been the hardest for her. After thinking for a few seconds, the India opener replied, “Probably some World Cup.”

She did not elaborate on the specific match or tournament. Instead, Mandhana quickly clarified that she wanted to keep the conversation focused on cricket.

“I’ll only speak about cricket,” she said.

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Mandhana Keeps Personal Life Out Of Discussion

Mandhana’s response came at a time when her personal life had been the subject of considerable public interest. However, she did not directly connect her answer to any wedding-related situation or reveal whether she was referring to a particular personal experience.

Her comments therefore offer no confirmation about what she had in mind when Shamani asked the question. The only clear reference she made was to a possible World Cup-related memory, followed by her decision to avoid discussing matters outside cricket. 

WATCH VIDEO

The brief interaction has drawn attention mainly because of Mandhana’s pause and her immediate decision to set a boundary around the conversation.

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ALSO READ | ‘Take A Bow, Modi Ji’: Ravi Shastri Hails PM's BRICS Diplomacy With Putin And Xi

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What question did Raj Shamani ask Smriti Mandhana on his podcast?

Raj Shamani asked Smriti Mandhana to recall the hardest night of her life during her appearance on his podcast.

How did Smriti Mandhana respond to the question about her hardest night?

After pausing for several seconds, Mandhana mentioned

Why did Smriti Mandhana's exchange on the podcast attract attention?

The exchange drew attention due to public discussion around her personal life and wedding developments. Her noticeable pause and decision to set a boundary also contributed to the interest.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Smriti Mandhana Women's Cricket Raj Shamani Indian Women’s Cricket Cricket Podcast
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