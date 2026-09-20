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English NewsSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Breaks World Record, Becomes No.1 T20I Run-Scorer

Smriti Mandhana Breaks World Record, Becomes No.1 T20I Run-Scorer

Smriti Mandhana has surpassed Suzie Bates to become the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is during India’s Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Smriti Mandhana became Women's T20I's highest run-scorer.
  • She surpassed Suzie Bates with 4,765 runs total.
  • Mandhana also recently broke Mithali Raj's overall international record.
  • Achieved this with a 124-run innings in Asia Cup.

Smriti Mandhana has created another landmark in women’s cricket, becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is after surpassing New Zealand great Suzie Bates during India’s Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh.

Mandhana Overtakes Suzie Bates

Mandhana moved to 4,765 T20I runs, going past Bates’ previous record of 4,758. The Indian opener continues to extend her tally during the Asian Games campaign.

The milestone adds another major achievement to Mandhana’s international career, with the left-hander now sitting at the top of the prestigious T20I run-scoring chart.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur occupies third place with 4,287 runs, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu follows closely with 4,282 runs in international cricket.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine completes the top five with 3,817 runs, leaving Mandhana ahead of several established names from the women’s game.

Most runs in Women’s T20Is:

4765 - Smriti Mandhana
4758 - Suzie Bates
4287 - Harmanpreet Kaur
4282 - Chamari Athapaththu
3817 - Sophie Devine

Another Record For Mandhana In 2026

The T20I landmark comes shortly after Mandhana broke another major record by overtaking Mithali Raj as the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats earlier this month.

Mandhana reached that milestone during India’s Women’s Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong, producing a spectacular 124-run innings from just 64 balls.

Her knock took her beyond Mithali’s previous aggregate of 10,868 international runs, further strengthening Mandhana’s position among women’s cricket’s most prolific batters.

The Hong Kong innings also made Mandhana the highest individual scorer in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history, surpassing Athapaththu’s previous record of 119 against Malaysia.

Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 97 against Malaysia, Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 81 against Thailand and Shafali Verma’s 81 against Nepal complete the competition’s leading individual scores.

Mandhana’s Record-Breaking International Career

Mandhana’s latest achievement adds to a growing list of records accumulated during a career that has established her as one of India’s leading white-ball batters.

The Indian opener also became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet to score multiple centuries in T20Is, reaching three figures twice at international level.

Her first T20I century came against England in 2025, when she scored 112. Harmanpreet remains the other Indian woman to achieve the landmark in the format.

Mandhana’s 124 against Hong Kong subsequently became her second T20I century, while also setting the highest individual score recorded in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

The record books now feature Mandhana prominently across formats, although the supplied figures for her overall international tally differ between sections of the source material.

Across the formats, Jan Brittin leads the women’s Test run-scoring charts with 1,935 runs, while Mithali Raj remains the ODI leader with 7,805.

Mandhana now holds the T20I record with 4,765 runs, while her overall international tally places her among the leading run-scorers across women’s cricket history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is?

Smriti Mandhana recently became the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is. She surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates, achieving a total of 4,765 runs.

What other significant international record did Smriti Mandhana break recently?

Smriti Mandhana also surpassed Mithali Raj as the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket across all formats earlier this month. This milestone was reached during her 124-run innings against Hong Kong.

Did Smriti Mandhana set a record in the Women's T20 Asia Cup?

Yes, her 124-run knock against Hong Kong made her the highest individual scorer in Women's T20 Asia Cup history. She surpassed Chamari Athapaththu's previous record.

How many T20I centuries has Smriti Mandhana scored?

Smriti Mandhana has scored two T20I centuries, making her only the second Indian woman to achieve this. Her first was 112 against England, and her second was 124 against Hong Kong.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana T20Is Suzie Bates Harmanpreet Kaur India Women Women's Cricket Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket
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