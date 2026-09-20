Smriti Mandhana Breaks World Record, Becomes No.1 T20I Run-Scorer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana became Women's T20I's highest run-scorer.

She surpassed Suzie Bates with 4,765 runs total.

Mandhana also recently broke Mithali Raj's overall international record.

Achieved this with a 124-run innings in Asia Cup.

Smriti Mandhana has created another landmark in women’s cricket, becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20Is after surpassing New Zealand great Suzie Bates during India’s Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh.

Mandhana Overtakes Suzie Bates

Mandhana moved to 4,765 T20I runs, going past Bates’ previous record of 4,758. The Indian opener continues to extend her tally during the Asian Games campaign.

The milestone adds another major achievement to Mandhana’s international career, with the left-hander now sitting at the top of the prestigious T20I run-scoring chart.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur occupies third place with 4,287 runs, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu follows closely with 4,282 runs in international cricket.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine completes the top five with 3,817 runs, leaving Mandhana ahead of several established names from the women’s game.

Most runs in Women’s T20Is:

4765 - Smriti Mandhana

4758 - Suzie Bates

4287 - Harmanpreet Kaur

4282 - Chamari Athapaththu

3817 - Sophie Devine

Another Record For Mandhana In 2026

The T20I landmark comes shortly after Mandhana broke another major record by overtaking Mithali Raj as the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats earlier this month.

Mandhana reached that milestone during India’s Women’s Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong, producing a spectacular 124-run innings from just 64 balls.

Her knock took her beyond Mithali’s previous aggregate of 10,868 international runs, further strengthening Mandhana’s position among women’s cricket’s most prolific batters.

The Hong Kong innings also made Mandhana the highest individual scorer in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history, surpassing Athapaththu’s previous record of 119 against Malaysia.

Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 97 against Malaysia, Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 81 against Thailand and Shafali Verma’s 81 against Nepal complete the competition’s leading individual scores.

Mandhana’s Record-Breaking International Career

Mandhana’s latest achievement adds to a growing list of records accumulated during a career that has established her as one of India’s leading white-ball batters.

The Indian opener also became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet to score multiple centuries in T20Is, reaching three figures twice at international level.

Her first T20I century came against England in 2025, when she scored 112. Harmanpreet remains the other Indian woman to achieve the landmark in the format.

Mandhana’s 124 against Hong Kong subsequently became her second T20I century, while also setting the highest individual score recorded in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

The record books now feature Mandhana prominently across formats, although the supplied figures for her overall international tally differ between sections of the source material.

Across the formats, Jan Brittin leads the women’s Test run-scoring charts with 1,935 runs, while Mithali Raj remains the ODI leader with 7,805.

Mandhana now holds the T20I record with 4,765 runs, while her overall international tally places her among the leading run-scorers across women’s cricket history.