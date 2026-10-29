WATCH: Smriti Mandhana-Harmanpreet Kaur's No-Handshake Moment Raises Eyebrows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India achieved a clean 3-0 ODI series sweep.

Post-match, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur missed handshake.

The brief exchange does not clearly indicate player tension.

Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Handshake: India wrapped up their ODI series against Zimbabwe with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Vadodara, sealing a clean 3-0 sweep. Yet, as the team’s success took centre stage, a brief exchange between Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana became a talking point among fans. Mandhana has just taken over the captaincy from Harmanpreet, and attention turned to the pair during the post-match handshakes.

Everything okay between Smriti and Harman? https://t.co/y1tgumvEoD — Fan RCBians (@RcbianOfficial) October 29, 2026

As Harmanpreet moved towards her teammate, Mandhana appeared to be facing another direction.

The two missed the customary handshake, leaving viewers wondering whether the fleeting interaction meant anything.

Missed Exchange Draws Attention After India’s Series Win

The moment was brief, and there is no clear evidence to suggest that it reflected tension between the two players.

Still, given their importance to the Indian women’s team, even small on-field interactions can attract scrutiny, particularly during a leadership transition.

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The apparent missed handshake quickly stood out against the backdrop of India’s dominant performance in the series.

However, this incident on its own cannot establish whether there is any disagreement between teammates, and it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about their relationship from this alone.

Harmanpreet’s Century Offers Another Perspective

Harmanpreet Kaur’s performance in the second ODI provides another detail from their recent on-field interactions.

The experienced batter produced a superb 126 off 121 balls, rescuing India after an early setback and helping the side build a commanding total.

Smriti Mandhana was apparently seen applauding as Harmanpreet reached her century. That moment of appreciation offers important context when considering speculation sparked by the later handshake incident.

India’s 3-0 series triumph remains the main sporting takeaway from the Zimbabwe ODIs.

While the brief exchange between the two stars has prompted questions, it would be premature to read too much into it without further evidence.