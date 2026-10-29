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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Smriti Mandhana-Harmanpreet Kaur's No-Handshake Moment Raises Eyebrows

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana-Harmanpreet Kaur's No-Handshake Moment Raises Eyebrows

A post-match moment between Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana caught fans’ attention after India swept Zimbabwe 3-0 in their ODI series.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India achieved a clean 3-0 ODI series sweep.
  • Post-match, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur missed handshake.
  • The brief exchange does not clearly indicate player tension.

Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Handshake: India wrapped up their ODI series against Zimbabwe with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Vadodara, sealing a clean 3-0 sweep. Yet, as the team’s success took centre stage, a brief exchange between Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana became a talking point among fans. Mandhana has just taken over the captaincy from Harmanpreet, and attention turned to the pair during the post-match handshakes.

As Harmanpreet moved towards her teammate, Mandhana appeared to be facing another direction.

The two missed the customary handshake, leaving viewers wondering whether the fleeting interaction meant anything.

Missed Exchange Draws Attention After India’s Series Win

The moment was brief, and there is no clear evidence to suggest that it reflected tension between the two players.

Still, given their importance to the Indian women’s team, even small on-field interactions can attract scrutiny, particularly during a leadership transition.

Read More: 'Meme Material': Breetzke's Leap Across Pitch Goes Viral After Marnus Labuschagne's Golden Duck

The apparent missed handshake quickly stood out against the backdrop of India’s dominant performance in the series.

However, this incident on its own cannot establish whether there is any disagreement between teammates, and it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about their relationship from this alone.

Harmanpreet’s Century Offers Another Perspective

Harmanpreet Kaur’s performance in the second ODI provides another detail from their recent on-field interactions.

The experienced batter produced a superb 126 off 121 balls, rescuing India after an early setback and helping the side build a commanding total.

Smriti Mandhana was apparently seen applauding as Harmanpreet reached her century. That moment of appreciation offers important context when considering speculation sparked by the later handshake incident.

India’s 3-0 series triumph remains the main sporting takeaway from the Zimbabwe ODIs.

While the brief exchange between the two stars has prompted questions, it would be premature to read too much into it without further evidence. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involving Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana became a talking point?

A brief, missed handshake between Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana after India's 3-0 ODI series win against Zimbabwe drew fan attention. Mandhana had recently taken over captaincy from Harmanpreet.

Did the missed handshake indicate tension between the two players?

The article states there is no clear evidence of tension. It advises against drawing firm conclusions from the fleeting interaction alone, despite fan speculation.

What other interaction between Mandhana and Harmanpreet was mentioned?

Smriti Mandhana was reportedly seen applauding Harmanpreet Kaur's century in the second ODI. This moment provides important context against speculation about their relationship.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur WPL
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