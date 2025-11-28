Video: Smriti Mandhana's Most Emotional Career Moment You Must Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVideo: Smriti Mandhana's Most Emotional Career Moment You Must Watch

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India triumphed at 2025 Women's World Cup, ending a long wait for an ICC title by defeating South Africa in the final held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue secured a 52-run win over Proteas, finally overcoming past heartbreaks to claim a historic world title.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women's cricket team entered record books, lifting their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy.

Smriti Mandhana's emotional moment

The final also featured a touching moment between captain Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, who shared an emotional embrace after Harmanpreet caught de Klerk while backpedaling at extra cover.

India women's cricket team's victory is more than just a cricketing achievement - it carries profound social significance.

The eleven women, guided by their fiery captain, are now role models and symbols of hope for girls across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Their achievement sends a powerful message: that with talent, determination, and courage, the sky is truly the limit.

'Haven't been emotional on cricket field': Smriti Mandhana

"I don't know how do I react to that. It is still sinking in. As you said, I haven't been emotional on a cricket field. But yeah, I mean, this is a very unreal moment. Home World Cup and yeah, I mean, to be the champion in India, I mean, I just can't. I'm still not able to process it. (what's the bigger picture of this win?) I mean, every World Cup we go in and there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But yeah, I mean, we always believe that we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket. And genuinely, just to see the support we've got over the last one and a half month and to see people come and support us.

"I mean, I don't know how do I explain the last 40 days. But yeah, I mean, to end it with a World Cup win today, I mean, I will take that 45 days of not sleeping every night."

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
