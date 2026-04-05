Watch: Smriti Mandhana Confesses She's 'Obsessed' With This Bollywood Icon

Smriti Mandhana is a powerhouse on cricket field, but her personal interests often lean toward the world of cinema. When fans and media outlets have poked around her personal life to find out who she admires, the answer hasn't been a fellow cricketer, but rather a Bollywood icon.

The Childhood Crush

During a candid Q&A session, Smriti Mandhana was asked about her "crush."

Unlike many athletes who might name a contemporary sports star, Smriti revealed that she has been a massive fan of Hrithik Roshan since her childhood. She admitted to being "obsessed" with the actor, particularly during her younger years when his career was at its initial peak.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FemaleInSports.com (@femaleinsports)

Why Not A Cricketer?

Smriti Mandhana’s choice highlights a clear boundary between her professional and personal life. In various interviews, she has expressed that she views her male counterparts in the Indian cricket team - like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - strictly as colleagues and inspirations for her game.

For instance, she has often spoken about how she admires Kohli’s work ethic and fitness, but she maintains a professional distance when it comes to "crushes" within the sporting fraternity. Her admiration for Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is purely that of a fan for a cinematic legend.

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Projects

As of April 2026, Hrithik Roshan is currently navigating one of the most ambitious phases of his career, centered around the expansion of major cinematic universes. Following massive success of War 2 (released in August 2025), which saw him face off against Jr. NTR, Hrithik is now fully immersed in pre-production of Krrish 4.

In a surprising twist, reports indicate Hrithik may step into the director's shoes for this installment, which is slated to begin filming mid-2026 for a 2027 release. Also, he recently made headlines for a viral promotional crossover with Ryan Gosling for Project Hail Mary.