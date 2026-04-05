Watch: Smriti Mandhana Confesses She's 'Obsessed' With This Bollywood Icon

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HomeSportsCricketWatch: When Smriti Mandhana Confessed Being 'Obsessed' For This Bollywood Icon

Watch: When Smriti Mandhana Confessed Being 'Obsessed' For This Bollywood Icon

Smriti admitted to being "obsessed" with the actor, particularly during her younger years when his career was at its initial peak.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

Smriti Mandhana is a powerhouse on cricket field, but her personal interests often lean toward the world of cinema. When fans and media outlets have poked around her personal life to find out who she admires, the answer hasn't been a fellow cricketer, but rather a Bollywood icon.

The Childhood Crush

During a candid Q&A session, Smriti Mandhana was asked about her "crush."

Unlike many athletes who might name a contemporary sports star, Smriti revealed that she has been a massive fan of Hrithik Roshan since her childhood. She admitted to being "obsessed" with the actor, particularly during her younger years when his career was at its initial peak.

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Why Not A Cricketer?

Smriti Mandhana’s choice highlights a clear boundary between her professional and personal life. In various interviews, she has expressed that she views her male counterparts in the Indian cricket team - like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - strictly as colleagues and inspirations for her game.

For instance, she has often spoken about how she admires Kohli’s work ethic and fitness, but she maintains a professional distance when it comes to "crushes" within the sporting fraternity. Her admiration for Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is purely that of a fan for a cinematic legend.

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Projects 

As of April 2026, Hrithik Roshan is currently navigating one of the most ambitious phases of his career, centered around the expansion of major cinematic universes. Following massive success of War 2 (released in August 2025), which saw him face off against Jr. NTR, Hrithik is now fully immersed in pre-production of Krrish 4.

In a surprising twist, reports indicate Hrithik may step into the director's shoes for this installment, which is slated to begin filming mid-2026 for a 2027 release. Also, he recently made headlines for a viral promotional crossover with Ryan Gosling for Project Hail Mary.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Smriti Mandhana's childhood crush?

Smriti Mandhana revealed that her childhood crush is the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. She admitted to being 'obsessed' with him during her younger years.

Does Smriti Mandhana have a crush on any fellow cricketers?

No, Smriti Mandhana maintains a professional distance from her male colleagues in cricket. She views them as inspiration for her game but not as personal crushes.

What are Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects?

Hrithik Roshan is currently involved in pre-production for Krrish 4, which is expected to begin filming mid-2026 for a 2027 release. He also recently did a promotional crossover for Project Hail Mary.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Smriti Mandhana RCB IPL IPL 2026
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