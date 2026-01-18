Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mega WPL Record, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana has added another record to her name in Women's Premier League.

In the 11th match of WPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals, she scored 96 runs off 61 balls and played a big role in her team's 8-wicket win. She was awarded 'Player of the Match' award for this innings.

Mandhana breaks Harmanpreet's record

Smriti Mandhana may have narrowly missed out on a century against Jemimah Rodrigues' team, but she achieved a new milestone by scoring 96 runs with the help of 13 fours and 3 sixes.

She broke Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the highest score by an Indian batter in WPL history.

During Women's Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi, Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 95 runs off 48 balls while chasing a target of 191 runs on March 9, 2024.

Highest Scores by Indian Batters in WPL

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 96 off 61 balls (13 fours, 3 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Navi Mumbai - January 17, 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians) - 95* off 48 balls (10 fours, 5 sixes)

vs Gujarat Giants, New Delhi - March 9, 2024

Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) - 88* off 60 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes)

vs Gujarat Giants, New Delhi - March 11, 2024

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 84 off 45 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes)

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai - March 5, 2023

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 81 off 47 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Vadodara - February 17, 2025

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 80* off 43 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes)

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru - March 1, 2025

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 80 off 50 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes)

vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru - March 4, 2024

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 76* off 28 balls (10 fours, 5 sixes)

vs Gujarat Giants, Navi Mumbai - March 11, 2023

Dayalan Hemalatha (Mumbai Indians) - 74 off 40 balls (9 fours, 2 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi - March 9, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians) - 74* off 42 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Navi Mumbai - January 10, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently dominating the ongoing WPL 2026, remaining undefeated with four consecutive wins. Led by Smriti Mandhana's brilliant form, RCB sits atop WPL 2026 points table.