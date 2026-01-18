Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana Breaks Mega WPL Record, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mega WPL Record, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana broke Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the highest score by an Indian batter in WPL history.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana has added another record to her name in Women's Premier League.

In the 11th match of WPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals, she scored 96 runs off 61 balls and played a big role in her team's 8-wicket win. She was awarded 'Player of the Match' award for this innings.

Mandhana breaks Harmanpreet's record

Smriti Mandhana may have narrowly missed out on a century against Jemimah Rodrigues' team, but she achieved a new milestone by scoring 96 runs with the help of 13 fours and 3 sixes.

She broke Harmanpreet Kaur's record for the highest score by an Indian batter in WPL history.

During Women's Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi, Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 95 runs off 48 balls while chasing a target of 191 runs on March 9, 2024.

Highest Scores by Indian Batters in WPL

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 96 off 61 balls (13 fours, 3 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Navi Mumbai - January 17, 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians) - 95* off 48 balls (10 fours, 5 sixes)

vs Gujarat Giants, New Delhi - March 9, 2024

Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) - 88* off 60 balls (9 fours, 4 sixes)

vs Gujarat Giants, New Delhi - March 11, 2024

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 84 off 45 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes)

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai - March 5, 2023

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 81 off 47 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Vadodara - February 17, 2025

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 80* off 43 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes)

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru - March 1, 2025

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 80 off 50 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes)

vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru - March 4, 2024

Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 76* off 28 balls (10 fours, 5 sixes)

vs Gujarat Giants, Navi Mumbai - March 11, 2023

Dayalan Hemalatha (Mumbai Indians) - 74 off 40 balls (9 fours, 2 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi - March 9, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians) - 74* off 42 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes)

vs Delhi Capitals, Navi Mumbai - January 10, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently dominating the ongoing WPL 2026, remaining undefeated with four consecutive wins. Led by Smriti Mandhana's brilliant form, RCB sits atop WPL 2026 points table.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur WPL WPL 2026 Womens Premier League 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
India
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget