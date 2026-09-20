WATCH: Smriti Mandhana’s Asian Games Practice Look With Virat Kohli Connection Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana broke the Women's T20I run-scoring record.

She achieved this milestone during Asian Games semifinal match.

Her Asian Games pictures revealed a Virat Kohli connection.

Mandhana wore One8 footwear, a brand co-created by Kohli.

Smriti Mandhana has already made history at the Asian Games 2026, and her latest pictures from India’s semifinal against Bangladesh reveal an unexpected Virat Kohli connection.

Smriti Mandhana In The Spotlight At Asian Games 2026

Mandhana is currently representing India at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s team is aiming to defend the women’s cricket gold medal.

India are facing Bangladesh in the second semifinal at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday, with a place in the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka at stake.

The Indian opener entered the knockout clash after another remarkable milestone earlier in the match, becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s T20I history.

WATCH PHOTOS

Team India's Vice captain Smriti Mandhana in new Practice Jersey for Asian Games.



Cricket | Asian Games pic.twitter.com/jnQEpgjrEN — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) September 19, 2026

Smriti Mandhana Is Looking So Elegant in An Indian Practice Jersey For Asian Games and With Shoes of 18 Brand Of VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com/Yw2710ybHf — Cricket Buzz (@Cricketbuzz56) September 19, 2026

Mandhana overtook New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to reach 4,765 runs in the format, moving past Bates’ previous tally of 4,758 runs.

The record arrived in Mandhana’s 178th T20I and added another landmark to a year in which the India star has repeatedly rewritten the women’s cricket record books.

Mandhana was eventually dismissed for 37 from 19 balls against Bangladesh, having struck five fours and two sixes during an aggressive opening partnership with Shafali Verma.

But There Is Another Detail In Mandhana’s Latest Pictures

While Mandhana’s batting exploits have understandably dominated the headlines, her latest Asian Games practice pictures contain another detail that cricket fans may want to look twice at.

The India vice-captain can be seen in the team’s Asian Games 2026 practice colours, but it is her footwear that creates the unexpected connection with Virat Kohli.

Mandhana has been associated with One8, the sportswear brand co-created by Kohli, and has previously been spotted wearing the brand’s cricket footwear during India’s international campaign.

The connection became particularly noticeable during the Women’s Asia Cup, when Mandhana was seen wearing One8 shoes during India’s match against Hong Kong.

That appearance came on the same occasion when Mandhana produced one of the most extraordinary innings of her career, smashing 124 from 64 balls against Hong Kong.

From Kohli’s One8 To Mandhana’s Cricket Journey

Kohli’s association with One8 has made the brand closely linked with Indian cricket, particularly through the former India captain’s own playing career and sporting identity.

The brand expanded into performance cricket footwear in 2026, with Kohli involved in the development of his signature One8 cricket shoes.

Mandhana’s association with the brand adds a different dimension, bringing together two of India’s biggest modern cricket stars through the same sporting label.

The connection has already attracted attention beyond India as well. Pakistan women’s cricketers were spotted wearing One8 footwear during the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup, with images of Nashra Sandhu in the shoes also going viral.

For Mandhana, however, the One8 association is now appearing alongside another historic chapter in her international career.

Mandhana’s Record-Breaking 2026 Continues

Earlier this month, Mandhana smashed 124 against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup, becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across formats at the time.

Her innings took her beyond Mithali Raj’s previous international aggregate and also gave Mandhana the highest individual score in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history.

She also became the player with the most centuries in women’s international cricket during that innings, underlining the extraordinary run she has enjoyed throughout 2026.

Now, during India’s Asian Games semifinal, Mandhana has added the Women’s T20I run-scoring record to that list, overtaking Bates and taking her tally to 4,765 runs.

The achievement came in a high-pressure knockout match, making the timing of the milestone even more significant as India chase another Asian Games gold medal.

And while Mandhana’s bat has once again done the talking, her Asian Games practice pictures offer fans another talking point, with her One8 footwear providing a subtle Virat Kohli connection.

For two of Indian cricket’s biggest stars, the link is not through the same team, generation or role, but through a sporting brand that has now become part of Mandhana’s cricketing journey too.