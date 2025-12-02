Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History! Breaks Youngest SMAT Centurion Record With 61-Ball 108 Knock

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Makes History! Breaks Youngest SMAT Centurion Record With 61-Ball 108 Knock

Playing for Bihar, Suryavanshi scored 108 runs off just 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes, becoming the youngest-ever player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Kolkata: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, has become the youngest centurion in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during a match against Maharashtra here at the Edens Garden on Tuesday.

Playing for Bihar, Suryavanshi scored 108 runs off just 61 balls, including seven fours and as many sixes, becoming the youngest-ever player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The teenage batter, who scored low totals of 14, 13, and 5, scored his first fifty of the tournament off 34 balls before reaching the record-breaking three-figure score.

This was Suryavanshi's third century in just his 16th professional T20 match. Furthermore, it is the slowest century he has scored, reaching three figures in 58 balls.

Riding on vice-captain Suryavanshi's impressive century, Bihar posted a total of 176/3. In response, Maharashtra are 174-7 at the time of writing the report.

Earlier this year, Surayvanshi made history as the youngest-ever IPL player at just 14 years and 23 days, debuting against the Lucknow Super Giants before stunning everyone nine days later by becoming the youngest centurion in the league’s history. His explosive 35-ball 100 against the Gujarat Titans was the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall, only behind Chris Gayle.

His blistering 143 in the fourth match of the series was the fastest century ever in U19 men’s ODIs and made him the youngest player to achieve the feat in the format’s history.

The explosive southpaw also slammed a ton against the Australia U19 team in Brisbane in a Youth Test match last month. His most recent jaw-dropping innings came in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, where he scored 144 off 42 balls for India A against UAE, smashing 11 fours and 15 sixes.

His 32-ball hundred made him the youngest man to score a century for any national representative side at senior level, breaking a two-decade-old record.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stats Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Smat Records
